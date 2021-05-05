Phil Mickelson still intrigued by Super Golf League, while Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas adamantly oppose it

Rex Hoggard
·4 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – While much of the concept that promises a global tour with the game’s biggest stars remains shrouded in mystery, the battle lines between those who are open to the concept and those who have no interest are becoming clear.

Rory McIlroy, who was the first star player to stand against the Saudi Arabian-led effort to create a breakaway circuit last year, doubled down on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

“People can see it for what it is, which is a money grab, which is fine if that's what you're playing golf for is to make as much money as possible. Totally fine, then go and do that if that's what makes you happy,” McIlroy said. “But I think the top players in the game, I'm just speaking my own personal beliefs, like I'm playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships and to win the biggest tournaments in the world.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterates punishment for any player joining rival tour, say sources

On Tuesday at Quail Hollow Club, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan also left no room for ambiguity for those who might be considering a lucrative jump to the new circuit, which is currently called the Super League Golf, telling his members in a meeting that anyone who agrees to play the new tour will be suspended immediately and “likely” expelled from the PGA Tour, according to a player who attended the meeting.

That warning did little to dissuade Phil Mickelson, who has been named in various reports as one of the top players being targeted by the SLG with bonuses of $30 million or more.

“It’s interesting. I think it’s very interesting. What’s interesting is the players would be giving up control of their schedule and then compete against each other 14 times or 15 times or whatever the final number is,” Mickelson said following his pro-am at Quail Hollow.

Wells Fargo Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Mickelson went on to explain that he has been contacted by representatives from the SLG but added that he doesn’t know when or if he will have to make a choice between the new circuit or the PGA Tour.

“We all make a lot of money and do very well and we control our own schedule and I don’t know if guys would be willing to do that,” Mickelson said. “I think it would be a selfless act. Even though their schedules are being appreciated financially, it would take a lot to give up control of that even though the entire sport would benefit.

“Even though the fans would love it and get to see the best guys play more often and there would be global events. Imagine all the best players having to go global what that would do for the game.”

Along with Mickelson, 50, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed have all been targeted as a potential “franchise owner” by the SLG, which will feature F1-style teams with 15-18 events played each year.

PGA Tour stars share thoughts on Super League Golf

One top-10 player who is currently not tied to the SGL is world No. 2 Justin Thomas, who made his thoughts on the breakaway league clear on Wednesday.

“I don't know where it's going to go because everybody feels differently and everybody's in different places in their career,” Thomas said. “For me, I personally am about being No. 1 in the world and winning as many majors as I can and winning as many tournaments as I can and doing historical things on the PGA Tour. If I was to go do that, then all those things go down the drain and I can't do that.”

The European Tour also clarified its stance on the SLG with chief executive Keith Pelley saying in a statement, “We are aligned with the PGA Tour in opposing, in the strongest possible terms, any proposal for an alternative golf league.”

Among the other members of the professional golf community that would be impacted by a potential breakaway tour, the Official World Golf Ranking declined to comment “on matters outside of the ranking” and a spokesperson with the R&A said, “we have deep relationships with the tours and are supportive of them. We can’t really comment further until we know more about this.”

The USGA, Augusta National and the PGA of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the SLG.

