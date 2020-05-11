Phil Mickelson says he's in the process of joining Michael Jordan's new golf club

Phil Mickelson will team with Tom Brady against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in "The Match: Champions for Charity" later this month. But it appears like more tee times with another sports GOAT are in his future as well.

Appearing Monday on "The Dan Patrick Show" to promote the May 24 charity event, the five-time major champ said he's in the process of joining Michael Jordan's ultra-exclusive golf club, The Grove XXIII.

“It’s a really cool place,” Mickelson told Patrick. “He did an exceptional job there.”

The Lefty has previously said he's moving to Florida from the left coast. Mickelson added that he and wife Amy recently purchased a lot near this new course, which opened last fall.

“You have to be invited,” Mickelson said of Jordan's new club. “Fortunately, I know a number of members there, and my wife and I just bought a lot fairly close, about 10 to 15 minutes away. So it’ll be a great place to play and practice.”

And, just a guess, wager a few bucks.

Anyway, good luck with the application, Phil. We're betting it goes through.

