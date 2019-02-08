This Phil Mickelson recovery shot is ridiculous (Even by Phil Mickelson's standards)

Phil Mickelson's quest to win for a record-tying fifth time at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am got off to a strong start with an opening 66. It was a round that included a rare feat by Phil in that he hit all 14 fairways—something he was particularly proud. But on Friday, Phil was back to doing more Phil-like things, specifically hitting wild tee shots followed by jaw-dropping recovery shots.

RELATED: Watch Brandt Snedeker make birdie from the Pacific Ocean

And none of those drew more attention than the incredible fairway wood he struck on the par-5 14th hole at Spyglass Hill. After an errant drive, Mickelson hooked his second shot out of the rough, around some trees, over a water hazard to about six feet. Seriously, you've got to see it to believe it:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How in the world did he pull that off? Accurate Phil was OK to watch on Thursday, but wild Phil is a lot more fun.

Unfortunately, Mickelson couldn't convert the easy eagle putt. However, the tap-in birdie had him at the top of the leader board early on Day 2—and leading off highlight packages everywhere.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson adds a big event to his early 2019 schedule