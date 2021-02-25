Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk renew rivalry at PGA Tour Champions’ Cologuard Classic in Tucson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Todd Kelly
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TUCSON, Ariz. — They battled on several occasions in college, and each helped their team win an NCAA Championship. They sit in the Nos. 2 and 3 spots on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list. They both won their first two events on the PGA Tour Champions.

And they’ll lock horns once again this week at Tucson National for the Cologuard Classic.

Phil Mickelson, from Arizona State, and Jim Furyk, who played at Arizona, are set to play the event for the first time, as they are both eligible after having turned 50 last year.

Mickelson will have a chance at history: no golfer has ever won his first three starts on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour. For Furyk, returning to his college stomping grounds is a trip down memory lane.

“My first top 10 on the PGA Tour, it was my second event as a rookie. … played a solid 1 under on Sunday, finished seventh. It was a good confident boost right there at Tucson National. It’s a place that I played a lot and practiced out of in college and as a young professional. It’s a golf course I haven’t played now in probably over 10 years but it’s a place I know very well and it’s kinda dear to my heart,” Furyk said. “It’s a good spot for me and brings back great memories.”

Tucson has great memories for Mickelson, too. On Jan. 13, 1991, Mickelson won the Northern Telecom Open as an amateur. He remains the last amateur to win a PGA Tour event.

WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play
WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play

Jim Furyk and Phil Mickelson on the first hole during the second round of the WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. (Photo: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports)

“I can’t believe it’s been 30 years, it just has raced by,” he said on Thursday at the course after his pro-am. “It brings back a lot of those memories. And Steve Loy and I have been spending some time the last few days—he caddied for me that week, he was my college golf coach—as we were talking about all the great things that have happened certainly the week here and all around that week and that win and how much fun we had. It’s a really special place to me.”

College wasn’t the first time these two met on the golf course.

“I remember playing with Jim back in junior golf and one memory that stands out for me was it was raining and he had these white cotton gloves and he had no problems gripping the club. I thought, wow, I’ve never seen that,” Mickelson said. “It’s little things like that that we kind of carry through. Jim’s one of the most quality guys on the PGA Tour and I’m very appreciative of our friendship over the years.”

Furyk got in some solid prep at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational last week. He opened with a 69 and after making the cut, closed with a 69 to finish T-26 in a stacked field that included eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

While he can still make Tour cuts, Furyk knows his future, and quite frankly most of his present, is on the senior circuit.

“I am playing some on the PGA Tour but I consider my home tour the Champions tour,” he said, noting that the competition is real.

“The competition is strong,” he said. “Folks think that on the Champions tour you go play your 18 holes and then you head to the locker room and you sit around and have a glass of wine or a beer and tell stories. … I tell you, the driving range is full of guys practicing. The chipping and putting is full of guys practicing. The guys are still competitive and they are still hungry and that’s what we all enjoy. We enjoy the competition and maybe I don’t have to hit 320 yards anymore to do so. I’m enjoying it.”

As for Mickelson, he admits he’s just not ready to make the Champions tour his full-time tour.

“I haven’t looked at the Champions events. I will play the Players and Honda and most likely play Valero and Masters,” he said. “I’m going to wait to commit to that (Valero) because there’s a few things that might change, but that’s kind of my schedule through the Masters. And I really haven’t looked at much past that and I haven’t really looked at Champions Tour schedule.

“I want to start playing on the regular Tour with a little bit less stress. I’ve been really hard on myself when I make some mistakes and I’ve got to kind of ease up and play a little bit more free and a little bit lighter. If I can do that, I think I can shoot some pretty good scores out there.”

Two days ago on Twitter, Lefty showed off the three copper helmets that he won for claiming those three Tour events. The Tucson Conquistadors, who run the event and previously ran the PGA Tour stop here, have continued the helmet tradition at the Cologuard Classic.

Mickelson says he’s like to add another to his collection.

“I’ve got three of them that are wanting a fourth, they want a nice even number. They want a foursome. They don’t like to go out as three, they’re always looking for a fourth, so that would be a nice fit.”

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Pressel hopes to match Jordan Spieth’s comeback

    It’s been 13 years since she won her last LPGA title, the 2008 Kapalua LPGA Classic. That’s a long time for any athlete.

  • Tiger Woods should be able to walk and even return to pro golf, a pro golfer turned orthopedic surgeon says

    "I think Tiger can walk again. I think Tiger can play golf again and return to the Tour," the golf pro turned surgeon Dr. Bill Mallon told us.

  • Phil Mickelson on Tiger Woods: ‘We’re thankful he’s still with us’

    Phil Mickelson was asked about Tiger Woods on Thursday at Omni Tucson National ahead of the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic.

  • Here is what we know about the Genesis GV80 that Tiger Woods was driving when he crashed

    "The interior of the vehicle was more or less intact which kind of gave him the cushion to survive what otherwise would've been a fatal crash," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

  • Kyle Petty Sparks Backlash from Hamlin, Keselowski

    Petty says veteran drivers should be 'looking over their shoulders' after Ty Gibbs' win.

  • Watch: Can Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy make an ace with 50 balls each?

    Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy were given 50 chances to make a hole-in-one from 148 yards earlier this year in Abu Dhabi.

  • Why Rory McIlroy wasn't surprised that he missed the cut last week

    Rory McIlroy wasn’t all that surprised that his PGA Tour-leading consecutive cuts made streak came to an end at Riviera.

  • 3 things to know: Draymond Green’s near triple-double and tough defense help Warriors survive vs. Pacers, 111-107

    With Steph Curry recording a rare down-shooting night, Draymond Green and Golden State's defense came in clutch to secure a needed road win against the Indiana Pacers,

  • Report: Tiger Woods was on his way to film golf video with NFL QBs

    Before his early-morning crash Tuesday, Tiger Woods was traveling to video shoot with NFL stars Drew Brees, Justin Herbert, according to a published report.

  • Federal watchdog blasts FAA over certification of Boeing jet

    Federal auditors say U.S. regulators didn’t understand a flight-control system that played a role in two deadly crashes of a Boeing jet and must improve their process for certifying new planes. The Transportation Department’s inspector general said in a report released Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration hasn’t taken enough steps to focus its oversight on high-risk elements of new planes. The inspector general issued 14 recommendations to “restore confidence in FAA’s certification process and ensure the highest level of safety” in future passenger planes.

  • Gators adjust to life without Kyle Pitts

    How do you replace Kyle Pitts? Is it even possible The Florida Gators are trying to find out if you can.

  • PGA Tour commissioner: Tiger Woods' wellbeing more important than golf now

    Woods has months of recovery ahead of him, and that's just to be able to walk again.

  • Annika is back on LPGA Tour, just not for very long

    Annika Sorenstam smiled and began shaking her head before she heard the rest of the question, already aware what others might think about one of the LPGA Tour's most dominant players returning to competition after 12 years. “I figured I just need some tournament rounds,” she said.

  • Russell Wilson's agent denies trade demand as speculation over QB's future mounts

    Quarterback said to be unhappy with Seahawks managementCowboys, Saints and Raiders are potential destinations Russell Wilson has appeared in two Super Bowls with the Seahawks. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Russell Wilson’s agent, Mark Rogers, has denied his client wants to be traded away from the Seattle Seahawks, the team he has played with for his entire NFL career. Rogers told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Wilson wants to stay with the Seahawks but added that his client would only consider the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints as destinations if he was traded. Russell Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears, his agent Mark Rodgers said to ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021 The eight-time Pro Bowler has spoken about the number of hits he has taken down the years behind the team’s consistently unimpressive offensive line. According to ESPN, Wilson has been sacked more times in his first nine seasons than any player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. When asked whether he could be traded earlier this month, Wilson told Dan Patrick: “I’m not sure if I’m available or not. That’s a Seahawks question”. Speculation about Wilson’s future mounted on Thursday after a story in The Athletic detailed Wilson’s frustration with Seahawks management, including long-time head coach Pete Carroll. The Athletic details one incident in which Wilson decided to “storm out” of a team meeting after Seattle coaching staff pushed back against his ideas for the team. He is also said to be frustrated at the control Tom Brady has been given over team affairs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he led to the Super Bowl title this month. Wilson has three years left on the $140m contract extension he signed in 2019. He also has a no-trade clause in the contract, meaning he could not be moved against his wishes. A trade before 1 June would also hit the Seahawks hard, leaving them with $39m in dead money against the salary cap. Any team wishing to acquire Wilson would have to pay a hefty price of draft picks for one of the finest players of his generation who, at the age of 32, is still in his prime.

  • Saudi company that transported assassins to kill Jamal Khashoggi was 'owned by Crown Prince'

    A pair of private jets which flew a Saudi hitsquad to Turkey to murder the journalist Jamal Khashoggi were owned by a company that had been seized by Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom’s de facto ruler, court documents have alleged. The court papers, which were first reported by CNN and form part of a civil lawsuit in Canada, say that the ownership of Sky Prime Aviation was transferred to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in late 2017. In October 2018, two Sky Prime Aviation jets carried a team of assassins to Turkey where they killed and dismembered Khashoggi, a critic of the Crown Prince and Washington Post columnist. The court papers establish an apparent link between the murder and the Crown Prince, who has vehemently denied any role in the killing and says it was a “heinous” crime. The Kingdom has repeatedly insisted that the killing was instead carried out by a group of rogue Saudi agents. "He would have been tracking [the company] and would've been aware of how it was used," Dan Hoffman, the former director of the CIA's Middle East Division, told CNN. "And it's just more potential evidence that he was in the know on this. Which has always been the contention. This is just more evidence of that." The documents linking the planes to the Crown Prince were filed by a group of Saudi state-owned firms which are suing a former Saudi official, Saad Aljabri, for embezzlement. Mr Aljabri, in a lawsuit he filed in Washington, has alleged that the Kingdom tried to sent a hit squad to Canada to kill him shortly after the Khashoggi murder. The Telegraph has approached Saudi authorities for comment. It came as the United States was due to release a declassified report on the Khashoggi murder which is expected to accuse the Crown Prince of being complicit in his death.

  • Panthers ready to move on from Teddy Bridgewater over ‘physical limitations’

    The Panthers are ready to make a change at quarterback and they don't care who knows it.

  • Morning mock draft: B/R sends Matt Milano replacement to Bills

    Buffalo Bills select a linebacker in Nick Bolton to replace Matt Milano in Bleacher Report mock draft.

  • Arkansas is a thing: Hogs earn national praise after win over Tide

    It took Arkansas 12 weeks to gain the respect of AP voters but now, sitting at 18-5, the nation is well aware.

  • Craigslist Find: 1981 Chevy Corvette

    This C3 is listed as a barn find survivor…

  • Tiger Woods' early prognosis from sports medicine doctor Dr. Rand McClain

    Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer at LCR Health in Los Angeles, gives his medical opinion on Tiger Woods’ injuries sustained from a car accident on Tuesday, as well as, his expected recovery time for the 15-time major winner.