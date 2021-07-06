Phil Mickelson had the funniest coaching point for Tom Brady at 3 a.m. ahead of The Match

Phil Mickelson was in coaching mode ahead of The Match, an exhibition golf match that pairs Mickelson and Tom Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. Apparently, Mickelson was so inspired to get Brady pumped for their round that he sent the quarterback a video at 3 a.m.

The message was simple: “You’ve got to hit bombs.”

Even though Mickelson and Brady are likely to see DeChambeau, the longest driver on the PGA Tour, smash the ball further, it doesn’t mean Mickelson won’t try to … well, hit bombs.

Full disclosure: it’s possible Brady is messing around. Mickelson originally posted a lengthier version of this video before winning at The Masters. So Brady’s social media team might have just cut it up. But, hey, maybe Mickelson did, in fact, send it to Brady, like the quarterback claims.

Phil emailed me this at 3AM can someone check on him? pic.twitter.com/Qpxwkhdfsh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 6, 2021

The quality of golf may be pretty low, but the entertainment value will be very high.

