Phil Mickelson goes next-level Phil Mickelson, plays flop shot OVER a hospitality stand at Riviera's 18th hole

Just when you thought we've seen everything from Phil Mickelson, his short-game repertoire has officially been expanded. Add "flop shot over an enormous hospitality chalet" to the list of shots the 44-time PGA Tour winner is willing to pull off.

On the final hole of his second round, Phil pulled his approach to Riviera County Club's 18th hole way right—so much so that it bounded down the cart path and came to rest next to the tee at the 10th hole. In between Phil and the 18th green was a huge hospitality grandstand, which would've entitled Phil to take relief and get a drop for line of sight. But this is Phil Mickelson. As CBS' Jim Nantz called on the telecast, Phil took on the challenge of hitting about a 45-yard, uphill flop shot over the heads of hundreds of fans in the stands and onto the green. So that's what he did.

How about Phil's playing partner, Jordan Spieth, standing on the green, not expecting for a second that Lefty would try to pull off the hero shot over the grandstands? Good thing he didn't walk another couple paces forward, or he would've gotten hit by that incoming flop.

Lefty missed the 16-footer for par, but the highlight is still one of the most impressive shots we've seen this week at Riviera. Just another reminder that Phil, who won last week at Pebble Beach, has one of the most impressive short games we'll ever witness. And he's always willing to take on shots that average golfers could only dream about pulling off.

