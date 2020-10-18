Phil Mickelson earns PGA Tour Champions win No. 2 in his second start

It was a Sunday southpaw skirmish in the final round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the man they call Lefty emerged victorious.

Playing in his second PGA Tour Champions event after winning his debut back in August, Mickelson outdueled fellow Masters champion Mike Weir at Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course in Richmond, winning the 54-hole event at 17 under after an impressive 7-under 65 in the final round. All three rounds were played on the weekend due to excessive rain on Friday.

The 50-year-old senior circuit rookie entered Sunday play three strokes behind Weir and got off to a hot start, making birdie on four of his opening seven holes. He took a one-shot lead on the par-3 13th with a par after Weir made bogey and extended the lead to two with a birdie on No. 15. A tap-in birdie on No. 16 moved him to 16 under for the tournament and Lefty never looked back, ending his week with a birdie on No. 18.

Mickelson joins Bruce Fleisher and Jim Furyk as the only players to win their first two starts on the senior tour. Furyk did so earlier this year.

Weir finished second at 14 under, followed by Paul Goydos in third at 13 under. Brandt Jobe and Berhand Langer finished T-4 at 12 under.