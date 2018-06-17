Phil Mickelson caught in major controversy after deliberately stopping his ball rolling off green at US Open

Phil Mickelson said he meant no disrespect by his strange act - USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson came here looking to end his US Open curse and so join the immortals who have completed the career grand slam. Instead, the darling of American golf earned a place on golf’s roll of dishonour by deliberately stopping his ball rolling off a green, an offence almost unheard of in big-time golf.

The bizarre incident inevitably caused huge controversy, with one former Ryder Cup player saying he should be “disqualified”, a called later echoed by a former head of the USGA. And the five-time major champion’s brazen admission afterwards only poured paraffin on a fire which is sure burn on and on.

“If someone is offended I apologise, but toughen up,” Mickelson said. “I know it’s a two-shot penalty. At that time, I just didn’t feel like going back and forth. It’s my understanding of the rules. I’ve had multiple times where I’ve wanted to do that, I just finally did… It was meant to take advantage of the rules as best as you can.”

After these sneering and yes, outrageous, comments the USGA were coming under renewed pressure to disqualify Mickelson. At the very least, the authorities should change the regulations and ensure that any professional so publicly transgressing the rules in such a manner should be shown the gates immediately.

For a sport in which petty, unwillful misdemeanours have infamously cost players major championships – including the US Open – this is another huge embarrassment. Mickelson should be ashamed. Undoubtedly this has tarnished his carefully constructed “good guy” reputation.

A remarkable sequence on Hole 13, where Phil Mickelson was assessed a two-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball and ended up making a 10 on the hole. pic.twitter.com/kx6ieYiOGR — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

The disgrace occurred on the 13th as the garlanded left-hander was playing his third round in the company of the Englishman Andrew “Beef” Johnston. Mickelson had arrived at the course celebrating his 48th birthday and the stage was set for the left-hander to fire his way back into the tournament.

With six runners-up placings on his CV, the US Open clearly owed him one and although he began 10 behind halfway leader Dustin Johnson hopes were high of a Mickelson charge.

However, by the time he teed it up on the 374-yard par four at four-over for the day, 10-over for the tournament, having bogeyed four of the previous five holes. On the green in three, Mickelson had an 18-footer for a par but as his ball zoomed past the hole and on to the slope heading off the putting surface. And so he acted.

He chased after the ball, actually breaking into a run, and when he caught it up, perhaps 12 feet past the hole and apparently picking up pace, hit it back up the towards the hill. It went three feet past and then he marked it, with a smile on his face.

He then putted out for what was adjudicated to be a septuplet-bogey 10. Meanwhile, the world of golf’s jaw hit the floor. On the Fox broadcast, Paul Azinger, the 2008 Ryder Cup captain, said: “That’s the most out of character thing I’ve ever seen from Phil Mickelson. I think he just snapped. I'm sure he is going to regret that.”

Initially, word came from Sky Sports that Mickelson had withdrawn but still he played on. If he was remorseful - as he should have been - it did not show, as he walked through the next few holes wearing his big, trademark grin and giving the cheering crowds the thumbs up.

By then Sir Nick Faldo had tweeted “it’s just not cricket” and Oliver Wilson, the European Tour winner, declared on BBC 5Live he should be disqualified. David Fay, the former USGA, said: “I would have lobbied for disqualification.” John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s grandly titled senior managing director of championships and governance, explained why he was not.

“Phil Mickelson was assessed a two-stroke penalty for making a stroke at a moving ball,” he said. “He was assessed under Rule 14-5, which explicitly covers this.”

When asked why Rule 1-2 was not invoked, which covers a ball “willfully” being “deflected or stopped” to give the player “a competitive advantage” and demands disqualification, Bodenhamer replied: “Phil didn't purposely deflect or stop the ball.”

And what exactly would a deflection look like? “If you stop the ball from going out of bounds,” Bodenhammer replied. When it was put to him that Mickelson “stopped” the ball from rolling down a hill, Bodenhamer said: “He didn't deflect it or stop it. He played a moving ball.” Eddie Pepperell, another European Tour winner, called this “a cop out”.

For his part, Johnson was bemused, but his viewpoint directly contradicted Mickelson’s claim that that his actions were premeditated.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. It's something you might see at your home course with your mates,” Johnston said. “I think it's just a moment of madness. I think it's just one of the moments where you're not thinking about it.

“I said to Phil afterwards ‘that's one of the strangest things I've ever seen’. And then I said ‘I'm sorry, but I've got to laugh at this.’”

This is a very rare occurrence but this is not the first time this has happened at a US Open. At the 1999 championship at Pinehurst, perennial wild child John Daly hit a moving ball in protest at the unfair pins. Daly went on make an 11 - after the two-shot penalty - on that par-four eighth on his way to a final-round 83.

But historians are struggling to come up with any instances of one of the “greats” acting so shockingly on course . In 1921, Bobby Jones picked up his ball after taking four shots to extricate himself from the bunker on the 11th at St Andrews in the third round of the Open Championship. Jones ripped up his scorecard and walked in.

The difference was Jones broke no rules and was a 19-year-old who was well-known for tantrums which he was later to conquer. Jones never forgot the personal shame. He called it “the most inglorious failure of my golfing life.” We can only pray that Mickelson might soon know what Jones meant.