Phil Mickelson cards an 8 on a par 3, holes out for closing eagle at Houston Open

Phil Mickelson played the Vivint Houston Open this week as his final prep for the November Masters, but he’s only getting in 36 holes of work.

Mickelson is going to miss the cut on Friday after posting scores of 76-73 at Memorial Park, and his 73 includes an 8 on the par-3 9th hole, the highest score Mickelson has ever recorded on a par 3.

The hole measured 182 yards for the second round and Mickelson’s tee shot splashed down in the creek fronting the hole. After taking a drop, his third shot from 53 yards also got wet. He dropped again and tried another flop shot but still didn’t make the green. His sixth landed about 10 feet past the hole and then he two-putted for a snowman.

From there, just some average golf. Pars on 10, 11 and 12 before a birdie on 13. Three more pars on 14, 15 and 16 before a bogey on 17.

But then Phil finished with a bang.

On the par-5 18th hole, Mickelson, who was 11 over for the tournament, was 193 yards out, hitting his second shot and he drained it, holing out for eagle to close his round.

A thrilling phinish. 😎@PhilMickelson holes out from 193 yards on 18 to take some momentum into next week.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/yzlLWstFqX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 6, 2020





Mickelson shared on social media that he binged-watched “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix before heading to Houston.

He also revealed during a podcast sponsored by Callaway Golf that while Bryson DeChambeau has been experimenting with using a 48-inch driver at the Masters in hopes of added distance, Mickelson has already been playing with a 47 1/2-inch driver at his past two tournaments and did so again this week.

