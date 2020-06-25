Phil Mickelson on Bryson DeChambeau tee shot: 'That's pretty nasty'
Phil Mickelson, noted bomb-dropper off the tee, got an up-close look at Bryson DeChambeau's blasting ability on Thursday at the Travelers Championship.
Grouped together, along with fellow long-hitter Rory McIlroy, the power trio teed off on the back nine at TPC River Highlands. On the par-4 third hole, with all three men near the top of the leaderboard, DeChambeau unleashed the Kraken ... and Mickelson was impressed.
"That's pretty nasty."@PhilMickelson likes what he sees from Bryson. pic.twitter.com/uVdvpsgP0S
— GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) June 25, 2020
DeChambeau's drive measured 336 yards. His tee shot on the next hole, the 490-yard, par-4 fourth, went 349 yards. DeChambeau parred both holes.
All three players in the group performed well in the opening round. McIlroy led the way with a 7-under 63. Mickelson shot 64 and DeChambeau carded a 65.