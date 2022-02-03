Brooks Koepka hits back at Phil Mickelson over PGA Tour 'obnoxious greed' claim - GETTY IMAGES

Brooks Koepka has questioned whether his Ryder Cup team-mate Phil Mickelson is in the right position to accuse anyone or indeed any professional sporting body of being “greedy”.

If there was any doubt that Saudi Arabia’s mission to revolutionise elite male golf had the potential to split the game then a few choice Koepka words on social media confirmed it can.

Earlier in the week, Mickelson all but threatened to quit the PGA Tour to sign up with the Super Golf League - the Saudis' attempt to form an F1-type global circuit featuring only 48 of the top pros - because of what he believes is the avarice of the sport’s predominant circuit in controlling the players’ media rights.

“It is the tour’s obnoxious greed that has really opened the door for opportunities elsewhere,” Mickelson said in an interview with Golf Digest.

Koepka was obviously not impressed with that statement, perhaps reflecting the fact that Mickelson, 51, has amassed more than $100m in earnings on the PGA Tour alone. “Don’t know if I would be using the word ‘greedy’ if I’m Phil….” Koepka posted on Instagram, complete with several “curious” emojis.

Interestingly, Koepka was one of the first names mentioned when the SGL plan emerged last year. The four-time major winner has cooled on the idea since and it is understood he now has no interest in being part of a breakaway circuit which is also attempting to lure names such as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Britons Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

DeChambeau on Friday pulled out the second round of the Saudi International with his ongoing wrist and back problems. American Harold Varner III and Spain's Adri Arnaus share a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Asian Tour event near Jeddah after both fired 66s to reach 10-under.

Australia's Cameron Smith and US youngster Matthew Wolff are the nearest pursuers with England’s Tommy Fleetwood a shot further back after another windy day at Royal Greens Country Club. Mickelson and Johnson are on four-under alongside another Englishman in Tyrrell Hatton.

Story continues

Mickelson blasts PGA Tour in stunning swipe ahead of Saudi International

Phil Mickelson declared that he does not care about the reaction to his extraordinary outburst against the PGA Tour and as if to prove his indifference to any criticism , the 51-year-old shot a 67 in the first round of the Saudi International.

Mickelson has made no secret of his interest in joining the Super Golf League and is playing in the Kingdom’s Asian Tour event courtesy of a huge appearance fee. On Wednesday, the left-hander stunned the golf world with his attack on his home circuit.

“If the Tour wanted to end any threat [from the rival leagues], they could just hand back the media rights to the players,” Mickelson told Golf Digest.

“But they would rather throw $25 million here and $40 million there than give back the roughly $20 billion in digital assets they control. Or they give up access to the $50-plus million they make every year on their own media channel. That type of greed is, to me, beyond obnoxious.”

Mickelson’s on-course earnings on the PGA Tour top $100 million and his pension pot is believed to be worth more than $200m. Off course, the fame he has built in winning 45 PGA Tour titles - including five majors - has helped him amass another estimated $500m.

Little wonder therefore that his “obnoxious greed” comment was being eagerly flagged up on social media. However, Mickelson is adamant that the issue is more complicated.

“There’s a lot of complexities,” he said, after his three-under round left him five behind Italian pacesetter Matteo Manassero. “I don’t know what is going to happen, but I know I will be criticised. That’s not my concern.

“All that would do is dumb down one of the most intricate issues in sports. The media rights are but a small fraction of everything else. And it is the tour’s obnoxious greed that has really opened the door for opportunities elsewhere.”