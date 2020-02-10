Phil Mickelson accomplished something only two other players have done in PGA Tour history

Phil Mickelson came out on the business end of Pebble Beach on Sunday, facing the brute of the Pacific winds in a two-over 74 round. Pebble was particularly sadistic, as its wont, after the seventh, Mickelson playing the final 11 holes five over. The rough ending dropped Mickelson to third on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leader board, a standing which ultimately kept him out of the WGC-Mexico Championship in two weeks.

"I got outplayed today," Mickelson said afterwards, giving the nod to champion Nick Taylor.

However, Sunday wasn't a total loss for Mickelson. In defeat, he accomplished something only two players have done in PGA Tour history.

Mickelson's third-place finish was his first top 10 of 2020, giving him at least one top 10 in 30 consecutive seasons.

Mickelson joined Sam Snead (1934-1969) and Raymond Floyd (1963-1994) in crossing the 30-season barrier.

This honor wasn't the lone feat for Phil on Sunday. He's expected to jump to No. 55 in the Official World Golf Rankings after falling to a three-decade low No. 86 after the Farmers Insurance Open. An important rise for Mickelson and his pursuit of earning his way into the 2020 U.S. Open field at Winged Foot.

Mickelson is scheduled to play in this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he is a two-time champ.

