Phil McNulty's end-of-season Premier League report

Manchester City: 1st

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: Champions

Manchester City made a new mark in history with an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title, putting together one of their trademark surges to see off Arsenal’s excellent challenge.

Worthy champions with world class throughout. Kevin de Bruyne’s lengthy absence with a hamstring injury was overcome by the brilliance of Phil Foden, who hit new levels with 27 goals in all competitions and brilliant creation – while the magnificent Rodri remained unbeatable.

Arsenal: 2nd

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 3rd

This was a superb campaign by Mikel Arteta’s side, showing maturity and progress from last season when they also finished second but with five points fewer.

Declan Rice was an outstanding signing, goalkeeper David Raya justified his elevation over Aaron Ramsdale while Kai Havertz grew into a major influence. Did they miss a reliable striker, though? This must be addressed in the summer.

Yes, there was disappointment on the final day but they will be back even better next season.

Liverpool: 3rd

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 2nd

Liverpool fans were stunned when manager Jurgen Klopp announced in January he would step down at the end of the season, but at one point it looked like he might get a clean-sweep farewell.

They won the Carabao Cup and were in contention for three other trophies but lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup, Atalanta in the Europa League, and dropped out of title contention as their form failed them at the crucial time.

Third place is still good for a transitional season. It could have been better, but they came up short at the vital stage of the season.

Aston Villa: 4th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 5th

Brilliant achievement by Villa manager Unai Emery and his players to reach the Champions League for the first time. Manager of the year in my opinion – all after losing 5-1 at Newcastle United on the opening day of the season.

Ollie Watkins led superbly from the front but this was an all-round team effort shaped by an elite manager who has proved to be a superb appointment. There was disappointment at losing in the Europa Conference League, mainly because Emery had a fine record in European cup competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur: 5th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 8th

A flat finish and some pointed comments from manager Ange Postecoglou meant a season that carried great optimism in the early stages ended as a bit of an anti-climax, despite returning to Europe next season in the Europa League.

Postecoglou brought some much-needed positive football and outstanding signings in defender Micky van de Ven and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. This has definitely been an improvement, although the manager’s statement about his unhappiness with "frailties inside and outside the club" hint at much more work needing to be done.

Chelsea: 6th

This month Mauricio Pochettino oversaw his 400th game as a manager in English football [Getty Images]

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 6th

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has had his disappointments in his first season at Stamford Bridge, such as losing the EFL Cup final to Liverpool and the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, but there is no doubt he has improved a chaotic club and a place in Europe must ensure he continues his work. Anything else would be madness - but this is Chelsea, remember.

Cole Palmer has been a magnificent signing from Manchester City while others such as Moises Caicedo got better as the season went on. Chelsea will settle for a place in Europe after all the trauma of recent years.

Newcastle United: 7th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 7th

Newcastle suffered some shaky moments and a serious injury crisis, so to earn the chance of another European campaign next season represents a job well done for Eddie Howe and his team.

The Champions League returned to Newcastle with some great nights on Tyneside, but they did not make it out of a fierce group that included eventual semi-finalists Paris St-Germain and finalists Borussia Dortmund.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon were two standout stars, but with talk of a big sale to keep within Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, Howe should demand a wall be built around those two.

Now Geordie fingers must be crossed that Manchester City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final to secure a place in the Europa Conference League.

Manchester United: 8th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 4th

A desperate season for the most part as Manchester United went backwards to the point where it must be very doubtful if manager Erik ten Hag keeps his job.

They did not even get out of their Champions League group. This dismal campaign could yet be salvaged by an FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, but how much money would you put on it?

United’s squad needs a complete clearout, but how can that be done? There are too many players past their best on big salaries or simply not good enough, providing a mammoth task for ambitious new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Even Old Trafford leaks badly.

West Ham United: 9th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 11th

It is sad the David Moyes era fizzled out after he did an excellent job and brought a European trophy to West Ham. He should leave with grateful thanks for what he achieved - incoming manager Julen Lopetegui has a hard act to follow.

Declan Rice was a huge loss but Jarrod Bowen continued to be a top-class operator.

There were some high points like the 2-0 win at Arsenal, but too often West Ham were not easy on the eye. This was simply a case of a managerial relationship coming to its natural end. For several seasons the Hammers would have bitten your hand off to finish ninth, though.

Crystal Palace: 10th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 12th

Crystal Palace have been transformed from the dull stodge of the final days of Roy Hodgson to exciting, attacking football under Oliver Glasner.

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have been showing what we knew they had in their locker, but the big revelation towards the end of the season has been striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been transformed. Adam Wharton can join the list as the 20-year-old midfielder has been outstanding since an £18m move from Blackburn Rovers.

Brighton & Hove Albion: 11th

On Sunday, Roberto de Zerbi said he does not have another job lined up after Brighton [Getty Images]

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 9th

The Roberto de Zerbi era is over - short and at times very sweet. Brighton still emerged from a difficult campaign with credit, but the finish under the Italian was very tame.

There was never going to be a repeat of the previous season’s sixth place after the sales of outstanding midfield duo Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, as well as injuries to players such as Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and Evan Ferguson but this was another season with some fine performances.

De Zerbi looked a little short of his usual energy at times and a Europa League campaign took a lot out of his squad. Now it is time for the next step at a superbly well-run club.

AFC Bournemouth: 12th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 15th

What a fine season they had under Andoni Iraola. He proved a very good appointment following the shock sacking of Gary O’Neil, fully justifying the faith of a smart hierarchy who backed their man and refused to panic after it took him 10 games to get his first Premier League win.

The football was entertaining, Vitality Stadium was vibrant and Iraola has signed a new contract. What’s not to like if you are a Bournemouth fan?

Fulham: 13th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 13th

Another very respectable season for Fulham under Marco Silva. They lost top scorer and talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League in August, but reached the EFL Cup semi-finals where they lost to Liverpool over two legs.

Fulham played good, progressive football that allowed them to consolidate their status in the top flight with Rodrigo Muniz showing great promise as an attacking threat.

A decent job all round.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 14th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 18th

A summer of upheaval ended with the departure of manager Lopetegui but a season that threatened the worst was transformed into one of calm consolidation after the wise decision to replace him with O’Neil following his surprise dismissal by Bournemouth.

Wolves have progressed enough for O’Neil to feel he can now move them forward again – and both he and their supporters will feel they could have done even better but for some pretty rotten video assistant referee (VAR) decisions that went against them.

They certainly made a nonsense of my relegation prediction, given before O’Neil’s appointment, but which I probably would not have changed after it.

Everton: 15th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 16th

Manager Sean Dyche had to contend with two separate deductions eventually totalling eight points for breaches of financial regulations, played out against the backdrop of a wafer-thin transfer budget and absentee owner Farhad Moshiri trying to sell the club to 777 Partners.

With this context, Dyche deserves great credit for keeping Everton up with three games to spare – add on the deducted points and you are talking comfortably mid-table - although the takeover looks increasingly dead in the water and director of football Kevin Thelwell has warned players will have to be sold.

One of those is likely to be outstanding young central defender Jarrad Branthwaite, while Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana also has admirers.

Among it all, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been outstanding once more, with the 2-0 home win over Liverpool the season highlight.

Brentford: 16th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 10th

Things looked tricky for a while as Thomas Frank and Brentford struggled at times, but in the end showed enough to confirm they are very much part of the Premier League landscape.

They found it tough without main striker Ivan Toney as he served an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules, but were able to get the results that kept them safe even when he went through a barren scoring spell.

Nottingham Forest: 17th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 14th

It was a turbulent season at Nottingham Forest with popular manager Steve Cooper sacked in December. Replacement Nuno Espirito Santo hardly presided over a grand revival, while Forest were in real relegation peril when they were deducted four points for breaches of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

They managed to survive, with Morgan Gibbs-White an influential performer, and Forest feeling they were another club to suffer the rough end of VAR decisions, something owner Evangelos Marinakis made his feelings very clear about.

It remains to be seen whether Nuno stays and Forest can keep Gibbs-White, but for now survival will do after an indifferent campaign.

Luton Town: 18th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 20th

Luton were everyone’s tip for relegation (including mine) but gave it a real crack and were right in the hunt to survive with three games to go.

In the end they were just not quite good enough, often failing to hold on to winning positions or losing points they might have won.

Ross Barkley had a splendid season but may not fancy the Championship at this stage of his career, while a lengthy injury absence for excellent forward Elijah Adebayo was a real setback.

Burnley: 19th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 17th

I thought Burnley might survive but this was a really poor season at Turf Moor after romping to the Championship title in style. A decent transfer budget had little impact.

Manager Vincent Kompany must take responsibility for failing to modify their passing style with inexperienced players when it became clear very early that more pragmatism was needed. He also took too long to replace struggling goalkeeper James Trafford with Arijanet Muric.

Kompany will hope this will all serve as a learning experience in helping the Clarets come back up next season, because this one has been pretty miserable.

Sheffield United: 20th

McNulty’s pre-season prediction: 19th

The Blades’ return to the Premier League has been a total washout, with manager Paul Heckingbottom sacked in December, while the return of Chris Wilder failed to halt the slide.

Wilder has previous form in taking Sheffield United from the Championship to the Premier League – and keeping them there – so they must hope he does the trick again next term.

It was a miserable season with just three league wins.