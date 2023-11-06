Phil Martell Jr.'s name is famous but the Bryant basketball coach still has something to prove

SMITHFIELD — The name immediately draws your attention.

Phil Martelli.

“It’s famous or infamous,” said the younger of the two men who share it on Thursday afternoon. He’s loose and relaxed in a media room just off the floor at Chace Center. A first game as acting head coach at Bryant University looms on Monday night against Manhattan, and he speaks with the assuredness of someone who’s spent six years in the job, not six weeks.

“They just told me to run the program and go forward,” said Phil Martelli Jr., son of the Saint Joseph’s legend and current interim head coach at Michigan. “There really wasn’t much information. I didn’t really have much information. It was go do the job that you need to do today.

“Really, that’s the way I’ve approached it every single day. What do we need to do today? Just handle it that way.”

It’s a steeper challenge than he might make it sound — sliding over one chair to replace Jared Grasso, who is on leave from the program for undisclosed reasons. Grasso’s subsequent arrest by North Smithfield police for leaving the scene of an accident led to an ongoing criminal proceeding. It’s hardly the ideal path to this upcoming tip against the Jaspers or the other opponents that will follow.

Phil Martelli, shown last season as Bryant men's basketball assistant coach, is now the interim coach.

“Nothing we’ve done has really changed much,” Bryant forward Connor Withers said. “We’re just sticking to business — just trying to go win basketball games.”

If that opinion is unanimous in the locker room, the Bulldogs stand to enjoy more than a few nights. Bryant was picked third in the America East preseason poll and boasts two of the conference’s premier players in Sherif Gross-Bullock and Earl Timberlake. Martelli might inherit some off-court turmoil, but his prospects between the lines should be strong.

“Our guys are excited to play,” Martelli said. “It’s time.”

Martelli hasn’t lived in the Philadelphia suburbs for two decades, but his roots are still evident. Anguish on his face when asked about the Phillies losing in the National League Championship Series, the flatness and extension on his As in conversion — claas instead of class, for example — and the influence of a mentor who won 444 games and reached seven NCAA Tournaments in 24 years with the Hawks.

But he’s more than just his father’s son when it comes to the sport. Martelli has carved out his own career in basketball over the course of the last two decades. Stops at Central Connecticut State, Manhattan, Niagara, Delaware, in the NBA G League with the Delaware 87ers and with his alma mater at Saint Joseph’s prepared him to eventually become the associate head coach with the Bulldogs.

Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli watches practice during media day at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

“I just want to be me,” Martelli said. “I’ve worked for some incredible head coaches — obviously, my father being at the top of the list. But every one of those guys was so different and did things so differently.

“There are bits and pieces. The ones I’m still in touch with, I tell them, ‘Your fingerprints are all over what I do — just in different ways.’ ”

Howie Dickenman was first to hire him at Central Connecticut State. Martelli was just 22 to begin that 2003-04 season, the youngest assistant coach in Division I. He’s since worked on college staffs with Bobby Gonzalez (Manhattan), Joe Mihalich (Niagara), Monte Ross (Delaware) and his father.

“It’s a little piece of all of them, but me,” Martelli said. “Me being true to me. Any leader, any head coach, anybody who you listen to — that's what they always say, right? You have to be yourself. You have to be authentic.

“I think — I hope — our guys see that every day. I am who I am. The good, the bad, the ugly — that's me. I just try to be that.”

The irony of Bryant’s brutal nonconference schedule is that it was largely put together by Martelli himself. KenPom.com gives the Bulldogs a less than 15% chance to win at Rutgers, at Florida Atlantic, at Xavier, at Cincinnati or at Mississippi. That last game against the Rebels comes on New Year’s Eve in Oxford and precedes the conference opener on the road against UMBC.

“The reality is those games will help us,” Martelli said. “Those games will get us ready to go to Vermont and play a really tough game and play a really good UMass Lowell team and play a team in New Hampshire that’s got really good players and UMBC — up and down the list.

“We’re going to play in really tough environments against really good coaches, and that’s what we’re going to do in the America East. Some teams want to avoid it in November and December and wait until January. Might as well do it in November and December and be ready to go in January, February and March.”

One difficult internal challenge — rallying players and staff members after suddenly losing their head coach — appears to have been navigated. Now come the external tests from opposing programs on a nightly basis.

It’s time for the next version of Phil Martelli — famous or infamous — to step forward.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Phil Martelli Jr. takes the reins from Jared Grasso as Bryant coach