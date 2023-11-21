Phil Mafah on his future at Clemson

Clemson running back Phil Mafah has looked like a star over the past few weeks, becoming a favorite for Tigers fans after he tore up the Notre Dame defense.

Meeting with the media Tuesday, Mafah was asked about the inevitable decision he’ll have to make. Will it be another season with the Tigers for the bruising running back, or will he take his talents to the NFL? Right now, Mafah is only worried about South Carolina.

“Right now, I’m honestly really just focused on closing out South Carolina and the bowl game,” Mafah said, “And just thinking about that after we get these priorities done.”

Mafah has been phenomenal this season, earning more and more opportunities game after game. Appearing in all 11 games this season, Mafah has totaled 149 carries, 805 rushing yards, 73.2 rushing yards per game, and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards a tote. He truly broke out in Clemson’s big win over Notre Dame, taking 36 carries for a career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have to wait further down the line to get more information from Mafah on his plan.

