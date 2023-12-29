Phil Mafah’s four rushing touchdowns break Gator Bowl and Clemson bowl records

You’ll likely hear a lot about Clemson running back Phil Mafah tonight, and for a good reason: Mafah is a stud and was the key to a Clemson 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky.

In the Gator Bowl win, Mafah was dominant on the ground, even with his limited workload. Taking just 11 carries on the game, Mafah gained 71 yards and scored four touchdowns, including the game-winner on a 3-yard touchdown with seconds left in the fourth quarter.

It was not only an excellent performance for Mafah but also historic. Mafah’s four touchdowns in this win broke two records: the Gator Bowl touchdown record and Clemson’s bowl game record. Mafah’s performance in this Gator Bowl will go down as an all-time great bowl game performance in the program’s history.

Phil Mafah’s four rushing touchdowns today broke the Clemson bowl record and the Gator Bowl record 🤯 Mafah also became the first Clemson player to rush for four touchdowns in a game since C.J. Spiller against Georgia Tech in the 2009 ACC Championship Game! pic.twitter.com/DbzUDNIUes — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire