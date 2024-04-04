Phil Lowe, giant of rugby league who won the World Cup with Great Britain – obituary

Phil Lowe in 1978 - Shutterstock

Phil Lowe, who has died aged 74, was a giant figure in rugby league, one of the outstanding players of his generation. A formidable opponent, aided by a remarkably safe pair of hands, this 6ft 2in, 16st Hull Kingston Rovers second-row forward combined strength and fearless physicality with mobility and explosive pace.

He had the rare distinction of winning every major honour the 13-man code had to offer, most notably a 1972 World Cup-winner’s medal. He later contributed to the game in a range of administrative roles.

Born in Hull on January 19 1950, Philip David Lowe was the second son of Wilfred Lowe, an engineering draughtsman, and his wife Lena (née Chamberlain), a dairy farmer’s daughter. While academic achievements proved elusive, sporting success, aided by support from the Jervis Youth Club, did not. A fine all-round sportsman, he was a talented basketball player and a junior discus and hurdles champion as well as captaining the Hull and Yorkshire junior rugby league teams.

Lowe playing for Manly-Warringah in 1974 - John Patrick O'Gready/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Joining Hull Kingston Rovers on his 16th birthday, he quickly rose from the juniors to the A-team before making his professional debut in March 1967. The following year he was in the side beaten by Wakefield Trinity in the Championship play-off final. Compensation of sorts came in the final of the Yorkshire Cup, Hull KR defeating their local rivals, Hull.

The youngest member of the triumphant 1970 Great Britain touring party to Australia in 1970, Lowe made his international debut with two tries against New Zealand in Auckland. Two years later he was an integral member of the Great Britain team that brought home the World Cup.

Drawing the final in Lyons against Australia 10-10, they claimed the honour by virtue of their victories in the group stages. In all Lowe would win 12 caps for Great Britain and five for England.

In action for Great Britain against Australia in 1978 - Shutterstock

The 1972-73 season was his most prolific on the domestic front, tally of 26 tries beating William Sinfield’s 60-year-old club record. The following year Sydney’s formidable Manly Warringah paid Hull KR £15,000 to sign him up to a three-year contract, and in the 1976 Grand Final he famously scored the winning try as they beat Parramatta 13-10.

The 1977 season opened with Lowe back at Hull KR and representing England against France. Manly, however, maintained that he had signed with them for a further two years, and under immense pressure from the Australian Board of Control, the English authorities banned him, a sanction that was quickly lifted following a High Court hearing.

Lowe elected to remain at Craven Park; it proved a canny decision, as over the next few seasons Hull KR grew into a formidable outfit. Appearing in seven major finals, they took the BBC Floodlit Trophy in 1978, the First Division title in 1979, the Challenge Cup in 1980 (beating Hull 10-5 at Wembley) and the Premiership in 1981.

Under pressure for Hull KR against St Helens, c. 1979 - Mike Brett/Popperfoto via Getty Images

In all, over 16 years, Lowe played 418 games for Hull KR, his 179-try haul bettered only by Roger Millward and Steve Hartley. For Manly Warringah between 1974 and 1976, he scored 26 tries in 72 appearances.

As Lowe’s playing career wound down, in 1983 he began working in the hospitality industry, proving a popular host at a number of East Riding hostelries.

He also moved into coaching, spending four years with Second Division York, helping them win promotion, and for the first time in more than 60 years they reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup. His time as manager of the Great Britain team, including their 1996 tour of Australasia, proved less successful.

He later became a director of Hull KR, also serving as chairman and director of football.

Phil Lowe is survived by his wife, Avril, and by their daughter and son.

Phil Lowe, born January 19 1950, died March 20 2024

