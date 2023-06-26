Phil Longo’s additions at quarterback have all come from the same state

Luke Fickell has made a big deal about excelling in recruiting a 350-mile radius around Madison, Wisconsin. Early returns are interesting, with each of the state of Wisconsin’s top six recruits going elsewhere for college and much of the Badgers’ current class of 2024 coming from outside that radius.

But it’s early. It is tough to make long-term projections based solely on the first few months of a coach’s first class at a new school. I’m giving Fickell the benefit of the doubt until after the 2025 cycle concludes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One position both Fickell and Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo have clearly emphasized since day one is quarterback. After the previous staff somewhat neglected depth at the position and ended up facing the consequences, Longo and Fickell have already added several high-profile names to the room.

The latest addition came this weekend in the form of 2025 commit Landyn Locke. Locke is the younger brother of freshman QB Braedyn Locke and is currently unranked on 247Sports.com.

He has something in common with every other quarterback addition made by the new staff this far, however. He’s from the state of Texas.

Here are the five quarterbacks to join or commit to the Wisconsin program since Phil Longo was hired and how they’re tied together. It’s a trend worth noting as we move through the Fickell/Longo era in Madison.

Advertisement

Senior Tanner Mordecai (transfer)

Hometown: Waco, Texas

Freshman Nick Evers (transfer)

Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas

Freshman Braedyn Locke (transfer)

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke runs an option play as coach Luke Fickell watches during The Launch, the football team’s intrasquad scrimmage at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday April, 22, 2023 in Madison, Wis. Credit: Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hometown: Rockwall, Texas

Class of 2024 commit Mabrey Mettauer

I am grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with! With lots of prayer, I have decided to follow @CoachFick and @CoachPhilLongo to the Big 10 where I will look forward to playing in the Air Raid! Glory to God!Let’s go BADGER NATION !!🦡 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9OKBp0CLtu — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 24, 2022

Hometown: The Woodlands, Texas

Advertisement

Class of 2025 commit Landyn Locke

Hometown: Rockwall, Texas

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire