Phil Knight, Terrell Owens and more show out for Deion Sanders and Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have already turned heads with some celebrity appearances in their first few games of 2023.

Last week the Buffaloes' double-overtime win against Colorado State featured a star-studded cast of supporters. Master P and "Migos" rapper Offset played ping pong pre-game in the locker room. Rapper Lil Wayne led the team out to Folsom Field. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined coach Sanders and Sanders' mother for a pre-game speech after surprising Sanders on the set of ESPN's College Gameday. Rapper Key Glock performed in the Buffaloes' locker room after the win.

Now, Colorado is proving that celebrity support can continue on the road, too. The Buffaloes play No. 10 Oregon in Eugene to open Pac-12 conference play and more celebrities are on hand for the matchup.

CFB Action: College football Week 4 live updates: Florida State nips Clemson in OT; Colorado down big

Phil Knight, Deion Sanders meet pre-game

Cool moment pregame. Coach Prime paying his sincere respects to Phil Knight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uOQnI16RXH — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) September 23, 2023

It's not unusual to see Nike cofounder and University of Oregon alum Phil Knight at Autzen Stadium for Ducks games. It is out of the ordinary to see Knight embrace the visiting team's coach pre-game as he did with Sanders Saturday afternoon.

Back in 1993, Nike made Sanders' signature shoe: "The Nike Air Diamond Turf." It was marketed as both a football and baseball shoe. Sanders wore it in acton for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves in 1993. Nike ended up producing five editions of the shoe: the Air Diamond Turf, Air Diamond Turf II, Air Diamond Turf Max 96, Air Diamond Turf IV, and Air Diamond Turf V.

Terrell Owens talks with Shedeur Sanders on the way to the stadium

Shedeur Sanders and Terrell Owens arrive for Colorado’s marquee matchup vs. Oregon 🏈😤



(via @RJ_cfb) pic.twitter.com/y40bwvL6bv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2023

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens made it to Eugene for the game against the Ducks. He met up with Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders pre-game outside the stadium. He later joined the Buffaloes sideline pre-game wearing a "Coach Prime" t-shirt.

.@terrellowens pulled up to Oregon-Colorado in a Coach Prime shirt 🤠 pic.twitter.com/HBziezxHF7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 23, 2023

Portland Trailblazers players make the trip to Colorado game

It's around two hours to drive from Portland down to the University of Oregon in Eugene. The Portland Trailblazers' top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson, made the trip with teammate Anfernee Simons.

Don't worry Blazers fans, they were on the Ducks' sideline.

Blazers guards Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons have showed up to the Oregon-Colorado game 🤩



Scoot rocking the Oregon colors 👀



(via @trevordenton37)pic.twitter.com/WI4y5U4Mpv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2023

Disrespect?: Colorado players make it personal, seen walking on Oregon Ducks logo before the game

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Terrell Owens, Phil Knight among celebs in Oregon to watch Colorado