Phil Jones disagrees with Gareth Southgate decision on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford was a notable omission from Gareth Southgate’s preliminary 33-man squad for this summer’s European Championship, with the 26-year-old’s poor form catching up to him as the season came to an end.

Rashford has been a mainstay in the England side for the last eight years, featuring in the last four major international tournaments.

He was, however, surprisingly left out of the preliminary squad that would be battling it out in Germany this summer and Phil Jones, his former Manchester United and England team-mate, has now admitted that he would have put Rashford on the plane.

“Rashford is the one I would identify as the biggest decision. It’s a tough call, and I’m not saying it’s the right or wrong call,” Jones is quoted as saying by GOAL.

“I always think Marcus – even if he’s not had the season he’d have liked – has the ability to do something special. I know him as a person, and as a player, and I think he could have certainly offered something, especially in games where we’re struggling to break teams down.

“You know, he’s got that little bit of brilliance – that little bit of magic where he can just take it out of his feet, whip one in the top bin and win you the game. But, again, there are so many talented players to choose from – so there’s always going to be someone who misses out, and unfortunately it’s him this year.”

Rashford will instead be given a full summer of rest and recharge for next season, which could be a highly defining one for the winger. Another poor season could mark the end for him at Old Trafford as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe eye a route back to the elite.

Harry Maguire is another United player who won’t be featuring for England in this summer’s tournament despite being named in the preliminary 33-man squad.

Maguire missed the end of the club campaign due to injury but it was believed that he would recover in time to take part for England. That proved to not be the case, however, and was left out of the final 26-man squad as a result.