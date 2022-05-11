Phil Jackson wanting to trade LeBron James, keep Russell Westbrook in Lakers?

On Wednesday, LA Times beat reporter Bill Plaschke, who only recently sat down for an hours-long one-on-one interview with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, kind-of sort-of reported that Jackson would prefer to trade LeBron and keep Westbrook during an appearance on Doug Gottlieb’s radio show. “I’ve heard that Phil would like LeBron traded. I’ve just heard that but I’ve got nothing to back that up. No on-the-record stuff to back that up. I do know that Phil would like to keep Westbrook and try to make that work with him.”

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Nikola Jokic is the NBA MVP. He’s the 13th player to be MVP in consecutive seasons, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Moses Malone, Steve Nash and Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/JVDpcqGYFw – 6:38 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Two tweets about Kyrie Irving from a press conference and more than 25 responses mentioning or picturing Russell Westbrook for a trade. NBA Twitter still the best. – 4:35 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Jeanie Buss’ @latimes interview. What she said (and didn’t say) about accountability, spending, LeBron, the Rambii, Magic, Phil, Pelinka and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1984, the @New York Knicks Bernard King scored 44 points in a win over the Celtics, his sixth 40-point game of the postseason.

The only players in NBA history with more such games in a single postseason are Jerry West (8), LeBron James (8), and Michael Jordan (7). pic.twitter.com/Ll9GXQcEz6 – 12:01 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Luka Doncic last night:

✅ 28 PTS

✅ 11 REB

✅ 3 STL

Doncic is the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 30p/10r/5a through the first eight games of a postseason.

He joins Oscar Robertson (1963), Larry Bird (1985), Hakeem Olajuwon (1994), and LeBron James (2018). pic.twitter.com/MMNdxLSrcQ – 9:31 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jimmy Butler last night:

✅ 23 PTS

✅ 9 REB

✅ 6 AST

✅ 9-15 FG

Butler is just the second player in @Miami Heat history to record at least 250p/50r/50a through his first nine games of a postseason, joining LeBron James (2012). pic.twitter.com/aJ2Acyi2tt – 9:01 AM

LeBron James @KingJames

YES!!! CHUCK WON 🥇 – 11:10 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’m not gonna lie, part of my calculus for how quickly I want Winning Time to move is the slim chance that LeBron could one day play himself.

Season 12. In the bubble. LeBron has a dramatic confrontation with Adrien Brody’s Pat Riley before the Finals. This is my heart’s desire. – 6:10 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

We are live for a Tuesday edition of the DNVR Nuggets show. Come hang out with us.

✅ Has the NBA moved on from LeBron James?

✅ Are you excited for Juancho’s new movie?

✅ What have we learned from the playoffs so far?

youtube.com/watch?v=0O0C6v… – 3:30 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2021, the @Washington Wizards Russell Westbrook had 28p/13r/21a in a loss to the Hawks.

It was his 182nd career triple-double, breaking Oscar Robertson’s NBA record.

He also became the first player in NBA history to record five straight 15-assist triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/yc30nNkwAy – 11:01 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Kareem, Russell, Jordan, LeBron, Wilt, Magic, Moses, Bird, Pettit, Duncan, Nash, Karl Malone, Steph, Giannis, & Jokić

@TermineRadio puts into perspective the historic company that @Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić joins as a multiple MVP winner #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/oDdN6nrjNv – 10:00 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Next up in our Offseason Preview series on @spotrac are the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s not all about Russ this summer for LA, but it does all kind of hinge on him. And, of course, LBJ too! Read more on what may be the most important offseason in the NBA:

spotrac.com/research/nba/2… – 8:32 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…

-Who would be a better fit, Quinn Snyder or Doc Rivers?

-Why trading Lebron and/or AD should not be considered for now

Guest: @Jovan Buha from the @The Athletic

@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:53 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jimmy Butler last night:

✅ 40 PTS

✅ 6 AST

✅ 13-20 FG

✅ 12-13 FT

It’s the third time Butler has recorded at least 40p/5a in a playoff game.

He breaks a tie with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James for the most such games in @Miami Heat history. pic.twitter.com/RQvIfOYdcF – 9:31 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Only 3 of the last 19 MVPs have won a championship in the same season.

LeBron in 2012

LeBron in 2013

Steph in 2015 pic.twitter.com/j7b8a0j0tI – 8:59 AM

LeBron James @KingJames

Hate on me, I blew but I’m the same OG

People warned me: “When you’re on top there’s envy” – 11:47 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler has more 40-point playoff games (4) than LeBron James (3) for the Heat. pic.twitter.com/kBKc6nURXg – 10:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This is how long it’s been since Mike Brown was last a head coach.

This Cavaliers team was also the only time Mike Brown was a head coach on a team that didn’t have LeBron James or Kobe Bryant on it.

He’s seen some things for sure pic.twitter.com/YLLFfonEAd – 7:28 PM

Plaschke noted in his interview that in his discussion with Jeanie, she pushed back against the mere idea of trading LeBron, so it certainly doesn’t feel like that is a remote possibility. He also said he believes the Lakers would keep Westbrook next season and would make it a requirement for the next head coach to make it work with Westbrook, LeBron and Anthony Davis. -via Silverscreenandroll.com / May 11, 2022

Upon the urging of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the franchise traded its championship depth for Russell Westbrook, yet the three stars still ended up with an extended vacation. After the season concluded, Davis said he would meet with James to “reevaluate in the offseason. Upstairs, me and him, talking about the season and what we’d like to see next season.” Ideally, their suggestions to the Lakers’ front office will be better than acquiring Westbrook. But James certainly has a strong influence on the Lakers’ decision-making. Multiple sources indicate the team’s front office is internally blaming pressure from Klutch Sports Group (representing both James and Davis) for Westbrook. -via Bleacher Report / April 28, 2022

The nine-time All-NBA player removed any post with him in a Lakers jersey. The only thing with Russ depicted in purple and gold that remains is his profile picture. It’s a very intentional move. When you have 19.4M followers, people are going to notice when you delete a slew of photos. Especially the ones of you playing for the team you’re currently under contract with. -via Sports Illustrated / April 27, 2022