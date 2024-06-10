Phil Foden set for record-breaking new Manchester City contract rivalling Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland

Manchester City’s poster academy graduate Phil Foden is set to become the highest-paid British footballer ever, according to new reports on contractual discussions.

Discussions over rewarding the versatile playmaker with a new contract come after a sensational individual season during Manchester City’s latest trophy-laden campaign across domestic and European competition.

City made if four consecutive Premier League titles in a row last season, becoming the first side in the history of the English game to do so in the top-flight, whilst also claiming the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cups for the first time.

Foden’s sensational output of 27 goals and 12 assists across all competitions also saw him recognised as the Football Writers’ Association’s Men’s Footballer of the Year, as well as the Premier League’s senior Player of the Season.

Now, as Foden jets off to Germany as part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2024 European Championships, reports continue to circulate concerning Manchester City’s plans for a new contract upon his return.

According to the information of The Sun, Phil Foden is set to become the highest-paid British player in history when he returns from European Championship duties with England later this summer.

It is explained that Manchester City want to tie down the 24-year-old with a ‘near double-your-money deal’ that will increase his wages at the Etihad Stadium to around £375,000 per week, putting him on par with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Sources from within the Premier League champions are said to claim that the idea is to begin working on a new agreement with Phil Foden before the start of the new season, with a fresh contract taking the Stockport-born playmaker through to his 30th birthday.

Phil Foden is likely to see himself utilised more often than last season in central areas during the upcoming campaign, whilst Pep Guardiola will no doubt not close himself off to the idea of operating the versatile star in wide roles in the front-three.

The Manchester City manager has consistently indicated that Foden required additional development in his ability to dictate the speed of play in central roles, as opposed to maintaining high-intensity for 90 minutes.

The increased trust and faith in Foden during the last season in central roles is likely a key indicator that Guardiola believes the England international has understood the role greater in recent months.

However, whilst Manchester City’s number 47 is likely to be granted further responsibilities in midfield next season, club officials will continue their search for fresh recruitment in roles, with Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes a primary target.