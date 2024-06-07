Phil Foden must start on the left against Serbia – Jude Bellingham is England’s No 10

Phil Foden's hopes of cementing his favourite position in the England team took a bruising at Wembley - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

It would be unwise – and completely out of character – if Jude Bellingham were to stride into the England camp and declare “the big man is back”.

Bellingham is far too smart and respectful to repeat Wayne Rooney’s punchy line from the 2006 World Cup but, boy, do England need him after this horribly disappointing loss to Iceland.

Yes, it was only a friendly but it was an important friendly, especially for Phil Foden to press his case to play as the No 10. It is a role the 24-year-old covets and one he has begun to successfully execute for Manchester City.

But unfortunately he emphatically failed to impose himself here. There was some early promise as he dropped into pockets of space and tried to dictate the play and attempted to thread the ball through. That looked hopeful.

But England were playing into Iceland’s hands. The opposition were comfortable with England trying, time and again, to pick their way through the middle rather than show more guile and patience by going wide and attempting to stretch their opponents.

It was for Foden to dictate that but he did not do so. Worryingly he began to attempt flicks and first-time touches in spaces that were far too tight and his influence began to wane. He needed to get on the ball and not move it so quickly, and he lost his way after Iceland scored.

There was input from Rooney on this occasion, also, in his role as a pundit for Channel Four. “Jude Bellingham is great,” he said. “But when you have a player like Phil Foden in the middle, you have to build the England team around him.”

Not on this evidence. For England, the best role for Foden is out on the left where his duties are far clearer, where he can use the touchline and where he does not have to link the play quite so responsibly.

No, Bellingham must play as England’s No 10. That is without question. The 20-year-old has played no part in either of these friendlies, against Bosnia and Herzegovina or Iceland, or in England’s get-together. His first involvement will be to meet up before the squad fly to Germany on Monday.

Jude Bellingham has not played in England's two pre-Euro 2024 friendlies due to his exertions with Real Madrid – and Gareth Southgate's side missed him - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

But it is a week that has enhanced his reputation even further because this is exactly the type of match that Bellingham would have dragged England back into by sheer force of personality alone.

He is now a Champions League winner and La Liga’s player of the season and has been given seven days off following Real Madrid’s triumph at Wembley last Saturday. His importance for club and country is huge and England need him.

It is a lot to ask and there should be caution about heaping on pressure. But he is an exceptional talent. Bellingham has also played an awful lot of football and there is no doubt that the second half of this campaign with Madrid has been more difficult, after coming back from injury.

Next season, following the signing of Kylian Mbappe, he is unlikely to play in such an advanced role for his club and, naturally, he will eventually drop further back for England, also.

England should resist playing Bellingham at No 6

Bellingham has already shown with Borussia Dortmund how effective he can be as a No 6 and, of course, there is a glaring vacancy there for England. Gareth Southgate may be tempted to use him there and he can drive forward from that position, but Bellingham has already shown his effectiveness playing behind Harry Kane. England need his ability to drift into goal-scoring positions, link with the striker and knit the attack.

Foden has been hugely prolific for City – 27 goals and 12 assists this season with Bellingham having comparable figures (23 goals and 11 assists) – and it is evident that Pep Guardiola sees his future as Kevin de Bruyne’s successor in the middle. But the City manager has also carefully selected the games in which he has used Foden more centrally.

For England the footballer of the year must start. He deserves his inclusion on the left ahead of Anthony Gordon. That is without question even if the Newcastle United winger showed glimpses of the directness and pace he possesses. He did not do enough to dislodge Foden.

But for England it must be Bellingham in the No 10. It is undeniable that England need him more than ever. They need his swagger and belief and his desire to ensure that even games like this do not end in defeat. He sets the press. Foden does not.

As good an analyst as Rooney has developed into, he is wrong on this one. It needs to be Bellingham in the middle and not Foden. For this tournament at least.

