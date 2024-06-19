Phil Foden hits back at recent criticism with major Jude Bellingham verdict

Manchester City star Phil Foden has discussed his build-up play with England teammate Jude Bellingham following recent criticism.

Foden, who was named the FWA Men’s Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season following an incredible campaign with Manchester City, started England’s opening European Championship clash against Serbia on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was part of a Manchester City trio to be handed starts by Gareth Southgate in Gelsenkirchen, with John Stones and Kyle Walker also starting for the Three Lions’ 1-0 win at the Veltins-Arena.

England’s Group C victory came courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s 13th minute goal, with the Real Madrid star starting alongside Manchester City’s Foden, but the pair both drawing critics after an underwhelming overall performance.

Both players struggled to impact the game, with a notable contrast between Foden’s performance for England and his recent showings for Manchester City, with the midfielder having netted twice during the Blues’ title-winning clash with West Ham last month.

Foden was directly involved in 39 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side during the recent campaign, but has scored only four goals in 35 England appearances.

Speaking about playing alongside Bellingham for England amid recent criticism, Foden said: “I think our link up play is good at times and I think it’s improving as well and can keep getting better.

“Jude’s obviously an exceptional talent. He carries himself really well. He’s a leader now, I think he’s turning into a leader. ‌ He’s an exciting talent and I enjoy playing with him.”

England return to action on Thursday evening, facing Denmark at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, looking to secure back-to-back wins in Group C and boost their hopes of reaching the last-16 stages of the tournament.