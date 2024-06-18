Phil Foden defends place in England starting XI and insists he can play alongside Jude Bellingham

Phil Foden is the Premier League's player of the season - Getty Images/Ralf Ibing

Phil Foden has defended his place in Gareth Southgate’s England team by insisting that he will get better and better at playing with Jude Bellingham.

Critics have questioned whether or not Foden should keep his place to the left of Bellingham for England at the European Championship, despite Bellingham scoring the winning goal against Serbia and Foden earning praise from manager Gareth Southgate.

Foden started on the left side of a front three in England’s Group C opener, leading to claims that he is better suited to the No 10 position that Bellingham took.

Some pundits have argued that Bellingham should be dropped back, allowing Foden to take a more central position, or that the 24-year-old should be replaced in Southgate’s team for Thursday evening’s second Group C game against Denmark.

But Manchester City’s Foden, who entered the Euros as the Premier League Player of the Year, is sure he and Bellingham can blossom together.

“Jude’s obviously an exceptional talent,” said Foden. “He carries himself really well. He’s a leader now, I think he’s turning into a leader. I think our link-up play is good at times and I think it’s improving as well, and can keep getting better. So he’s an exciting talent and I enjoy playing with him.”

Foden’s performance against Serbia was criticised by former England striker Ian Wright and ex-Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Wright said: “I don’t think Phil Foden played well, he didn’t get into it. People talk about Foden and his positions. I can understand that because of how good he is as a footballer, but he didn’t get into the game.

“We can’t always blame the system. He needs to make it happen for himself and demand the ball.”

Fabregas said: “You cannot tell me that players like Trent [Alexander-Arnold], like Foden, like Bellingham, like Rice, they don’t have the quality to hold the ball anywhere in the pitch.

“It’s about do you want it enough to make a difference and hold the ball for your team? Do you want to make things happen? Do you enjoy getting the ball under pressure?

“We started to see Foden hitting the ball without looking 40 yards. You’ll never see Xavi, Iniesta, the top, top players in the last 15, 20, years, do that. You need to take this responsibility to grow. I think players like Foden, they need to step up.”

Southgate praised Foden’s defensive capabilities after the Serbia game and the player pointed out that the first game of each major tournament provides a test as players try to build momentum.

“I think the first game of a major tournament is always the most difficult,” said Foden. “I think it’s important to get off to a win and, yeah, we did that. It was difficult at times. Obviously, we had to defend at times and dig deep.

“But I think that shows a different side to us and if we’re going to win something, I think that we have to do that.”

Other than defending himself, Foden also received the backing of one of his England team-mates, Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

“On the ball, his first touch is crazy,” said Mainoo. “It’s so technical and I think everyone sees that in the Premier League and in internationals as well.”

