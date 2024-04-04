Phil Cokanasiga: Ospreys sign former England Under-20s centre from Leicester

Phil Cokanasiga is a former England Under-20s international [Getty Images]

Ospreys have announced the signing of Phil Cokanasiga from Leicester for the 2024-25 season.

Phil Cokanasiga, younger brother of England wing Joe, has played nine games for Leicester this season after joining from London Irish in 2022.

"Signing for the Ospreys is an exciting next step in my career," said Cokanasiga.

"After speaking with Toby, one thing made clear was the team's ambition and how I would fit in to that."

Cokanasiga, 22, added: "I've been keeping tabs on them this season and it's great to see the performances they've been putting in, despite having a young squad.

"I'm looking forward to getting started and making the most of this opportunity."

Ospreys are looking to replace Wales centre George North who is joining to French side Provence next season.

"Phil is a talented player with lots of potential who we believe will be an excellent addition to our squad next season," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"Adding some exciting talent and physicality in our midfield whilst adding to our strength in depth is vital in our progress.

"We have been developing our attacking game and that requires certain attributes and skills. Phil will certainly improve our chances in continuing to grow in this area."