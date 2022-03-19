Phidarian Mathis Final Evaluation

What is one thing Dallas Cowboys fans have long wanted outside of another Lombardi trophy? You have probably thought of a couple of things off the top of your head, hopefully, one of them was a run-stuffing defensive tackle. The Cowboys have long neglected this defensive position and have resorted to bargain hunting in past free agencies.

Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis was mainly a rotational piece on the deep Crimson Tide roster until this past season, where he continued to build on the momentum from the 2021 national championship where he had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. In 2022 Mathis really came into his own. He attacks with leverage and heavy hands, he is capable of two gapping against the run and can split double teams.

Does he fit with the Cowboys? Let’s take a look.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 312 pounds

Jersey Number: 48

Stats (2021): 20 solo tackles, 53 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 10.5 tackles, for loss, 9 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Ole Miss (2021), Tennessee (2021), Auburn (2021), Georgia CC (2021)

Best Game: Auburn (2021)

Worst Game: Ole Miss (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Explosiveness: Isn’t out of this world, but isn’t bad by any measure. Fairly explosive off the snap and quickly gains leverage. Able to cross face of offensive lineman with ease. Effective on twists and stunts.

Pad Level/Leverage: Keeps his pad level low and is able to gain leverage with ease. Able to attack double teams with leverage. Has exceptional pad level on twists and stunts. On the occasion he does attack with a high pad level, he is rendered ineffective. Drops his knee when down-blocked to maintain leverage.

Pass Rush Plan: Attacks with heavy hands, able to toss aside offensive lineman with ease. See a variety of moves but could stand to add more. Has a nice spin counter, but would like to see him add more. Has a deadly swipe in his repertoire.

Flexibility: Has a little bend to his game, able to twist and bend the edge and pressure the QB. Uses a good dip and rip that helps him bend the edge.

Gap Shooting/Lat. Ability: Light on his feet able to change the gap or shoulder he is attacking very quickly. Can start at a 2 and twist to the 1 gap opposite of him very quickly.

Performance Evaluation:

Run Defense: Able to attack double teams with leverage, split them, and make the stop for a minimal gain. Able to locate the ball in the backfield quickly and effectively. Can serve a dual purpose, is capable of eating up blocks and creating rushing lanes, or can cause disruption in the backfield. Navigates traffic around the box well. Anchors in well against the run. Capable of two gapping.

Versatility: Attacks anywhere from a 0 tech to a 4i. Light on his feet able to change the gap he is attacking very quickly. Was off the field for a number of series during games, not sure if this is conditioning or due to Alabama’s depth.

Strength/Power: Heavy hands, not uncommon to see him toss the offensive lineman aside and they end up on the ground. Able to overwhelm offensive lineman with his power on a bull rush.

Block Shedding: Splits double teams effectively, has a range of moves to disengage from blocks. Uses leverage to predominately disengage from blocks.

Hand Usage: Has a good dip and rip, a heavy swipe, and has heavy hands. Able to split double teams. Has an effective spin move.

Strengths:

Heavy hands, able to collapse the pocket with a bull rush or toss aside offensive lineman and generate pressure. Has a decent repertoire of moves but could stand to add more to his toolbox. Has very good gap shooting ability, light on his feet able to change the shoulder or gap he is attacking with relative ease. Have seen him line up anywhere from a 0 tech to a 4i, versatile rusher. Gains leverage quickly and can beat double teams.

Weaknesses:

Explosion isn’t great, but it’s enough to be sustainable. Can over pursue the QB when pressuring him. Looked to be off the field for extended periods of time, so not sure if this is due to Alabama’s depth or his conditioning.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The Cowboys ranked middle of the road in terms of total yards allowed against rushes in 2021, allowing 1,918 and ranking 17th in the league. Let’s look at a defensive tackle that fits their criteria of being able to rush the passer and stop the run.

The Cowboys have long lacked an interior presence along their defensive line. They have drafted two good contributors in Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore. They tried their luck with a run stuffer in Brent Urban via free agency in the 2021 off-season; but even he had minimal impact on the season. We all know how much pressure along the defensive line matters to the Cowboys, so why not look at a prospect that can stuff the run and generate pressure. Mathis would project as a Year 1 starter for the Cowboys who could play 1-tech or slide over to 3 tech in passing downs.

Prospect Grade:

Explosiveness (15) 11.5 Strength/Power (10) 9.2 Pad Level/Leverage (10) 9.25 Block Shedding (10) 8.7 Pass Rush Plan (10) 7.8 Hand Usage (10) 8.5 Run Defense (10) 8.5 Flexibility (10) 6.5 Versatility (5) 3.5 Gap Shooting/Lat. Ability (10) 8.75

Final Grade:

82.2, 2nd round player

