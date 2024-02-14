Phew! Florida basketball escapes another comeback effort to defeat LSU

Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points, as Florida basketball escaped with an 82-80 win over LSU at the O'Connell Center on Tuesday night.

LSU had a chance to send the game to overtime, but guard Jordan Wright missed a short jumper in the lane at the buzzer.

The Florida Gators (17-7. 7-4 SEC) improved to 11-1 at home, but it didn't come easy. UF let a 20-point second half lead slip away, with LSU rallying to tie the score at 78 on a 3-pointer by Tyrell Ward with 1:33 left.

Florida regained the lead when center Tyrese Samuel was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws with 38 seconds to put Florida back up 79-78. Then, Florida came up with a big defensive play, when point guard Zyon Pullin stole the ball from LSU point guard Jalen Cook, leading to a transition layup by Clayton to put the Gators up 81-78 with 20.6 seconds left.

March approaching: Where Florida basketball stands in updated March Madness projections

Passing grades: Grading Florida basketball players, coaches at midpoint of SEC season

After a Wright layup cut UF's lead to 81-80, UF freshman forward Alex Condon was fouled on the in bounds play with 9.9 seconds left and made 1 of 2 free throws, giving the Gators an 82-80 lead.

Samuel added 15 points and 7 rebounds for Florida and Pullin had 14 points and 3 assists. Wright and center Will Baker led LSU (12-12, 4-7 SEC) with 16 points apiece.

Clayton Jr. scored 14 points in the first half, helping Florida jump to a 48-34 halftime lead. The Gators shot a blistering 66.7 percent from the field in the first half (20-30) and shared the ball well, scoring nine of its 20 baskets off assists.

After an inside basket by LSU forward Derek Fountain cut UF's lead to 30-26 in the first half, the Gators closed the half with an 18-8 run. Pullin scored UF's final five points of the half with a pull-up jumper and 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in the first half, putting the Gators up 48-34 at halftime.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

Florida basketball takes foot off the gas in the second half

The Gators went up 60-40 on a Clayton Jr. 3-pointer with 15:31 left but were befuddled by an LSU zone defense that harassed UF on the perimeter and forced UF into bad shots deep into the shot clock. The Gators shot just 34.2 percent from the field in the second half.

UF basketball nearly burned at the 3-point line

LSU made 11 of 21 3-point attempts, compared to 4 of 17 for the Gators. Sophomore guard Will Richard's shooting slump continued as he went just 2 of 8 from the field and 1 of 5 from 3-point range. Clayton Jr. was 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Strong interior defense saves the Gators

Florida played a stout game inside with 9 blocked shots, including 7 in the first half. Condon had 3 blocks and Micah Handlogten ended up with 2 blocks.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball holds off LSU Tigers