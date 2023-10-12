'He’s a phenomenal kid': West Branch football QB Beau Alazaus delivers as 1st-year starter

BELOIT — He’s a big-time quarterback eyeing a big-time game with an added family twist tossed in.

West Branch High School’s 6-foot-6 senior quarterback Beau Alazaus has played a pivotal role in leading the Warriors to a 7-1 record this season, including an unbeaten start (3-0) in the Eastern Buckeye Conference.

The poised signal-caller is preparing for his biggest game yet when West Branch hosts Carrollton (5-3 overall, 3-0 EBC) Friday night, with a piece of the EBC crown awaiting the winner.

For Alazaus, the game has extra-special meaning.

It’s a family affair. His father, Shawn Alazaus, was a star quarterback at Carrollton in the late 1980s and his two cousins play on this year’s CHS team.

“He always says he wears green now,” laughed Beau Alazaus of his father, who is now the defensive coordinator at West Branch. “He doesn’t wear black anymore, he wears green.”

“I also have a few cousins over there (at Carrollton),” added Beau Alazaus. “One starts at left tackle and the other one’s a tight end. I talk to them all the time, so it’s fun. It’s exciting.”

And what does dad think of the extra-special West Branch vs. Carrollton matchup with family tie-ins?

“You get focused with the game, but actually my two nephews play for Carrollton,” said Shawn Alazaus. “There’s family on both sides. It’s like I told the kids, we want to win really bad because we’d like to be able to talk on Turkey Day.”

The legend of Shawn Alazaus as Carrollton’s star quarterback is something the West Branch coaches love to tell their student-athletes.

“They (other West Branch coaches) always tell the kids that I have a statue (at Carrollton from my playing days), so when the girls or boys basketball team plays down there, they’re always looking around (for it),” laughed Shawn Alazaus. “That’s totally false.”

On the field, son Beau Alazaus is actually putting up trophy-like numbers and is making the most of his senior season at quarterback.

Alazaus would have been a three-year starter for many schools in the area, but patiently waited his turn his sophomore and junior seasons behind two-time All-Ohioan quarterback Dru DeShields (now at Kent State).

Now as the man under center, Alazaus is putting up All-Ohio numbers, just like DeShields did.

Heading into Week 9, he has thrown for 2,208 yards, 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions for a sterling 121.8 quarterback rating. In addition, he’s also rushed for four TDs.

“I think we had high expectations before the season for Beau and he has definitely taken each game in stride and has gotten better every week,” praised West Branch head coach Tim Cooper of his star quarterback. “I think the sky is the limit for him. Hopefully we can win and continue to have success, and I think his success will follow our team’s success. He’s a phenomenal kid.”

“I’ve coached here a long time and we’ve had a lot of kids (great quarterbacks),” said Shawn Alazaus. “The upperclassmen play and you’ve just got to wait your turn and when you get the opportunity you make the most of it. We’ve just had a ton of great quarterbacks come through this school and they’re fun to watch.”

Beau Alazaus, who is also a star pitcher in baseball and an honor student with a 4.0 GPA, processes information quickly, and at 6-6, can see the entire field instantly and displays incredible poise in the pocket.

“His understanding of the game has helped him,” Cooper said. “It’s his understanding of the offense in what we want to accomplish — where we want to get the ball in certain places and just having trust in his teammates.”

Shawn Alazaus agrees with Cooper’s assessment of his son’s strengths at quarterback.

“Being a baseball player and as a pitcher, he has great composure and he’s able to deal with some adversity when it comes his way,” said Shawn Alazaus of his son. “He’s a smart kid and I think he reads defenses well and coach Cooper does a great job with our quarterbacks with their progressions. They’re able to take advantage and pick some defenses apart — and when you make good reads, good things happen.”

Family fun aside, Beau Alazaus says if West Branch wants to win a fourth consecutive EBC title Friday night, he knows he and his teammates are going to have to be at the top of their game.

“We know (Carrollton) is a great team and I really respect what they do,” Beau Alazaus said of his Friday night opponent. “They’re going to try to control the ball against us.”

Shawn Alazaus can’t wait for Friday night to see how it all plays out for his son and his West Branch teammates.

“It’s fun watching the kids play and it’s been fun every week, but with this being my alma mater, it’s a little more,” he said. “It’s for the EBC title, so it’s just special. It’s a fun week.”

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Beau Alazaus leads West Branch football into big game vs Carrollton