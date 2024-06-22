'Phenomenal' Clachers extends City contract

Erin Clachers has extended her Glasgow City contract keeping her at Petershill until at least 2027.

The goalkeeper has spent a decade with City having begun her career within the academy and worked her way up to the first team.

"I’m very happy to be extending my time with Glasgow City," Clachers told club media.

"I’ve loved being a part of the club and I’m looking forward to the future."

Head of goalkeeping Jamie Ewings added: "I'm thrilled that Erin has committed her future to Glasgow City with this new contract extension.

"Since I have joined the club, she has shown me what a phenomenally talented goalkeeper she is, along with being an excellent teammate.

"The group of goalkeepers we currently have put us in an extremely strong position, and Erin is a vital part of our group.

"I’m excited to continue working with her to further her development as a player and achieve even more success in the future at City."