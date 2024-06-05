‘Phenomenal’ – Barcelona chief hints at increased role for youngster next season

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has this week hinted that another up-and-coming member of the club’s youth ranks is in line for an altogether more prominent role with the first-team next season.

The player in question? Marc Casadó.

20-year-old midfielder Casadó’s is a name which will be familiar to regular viewers of Barcelona.

This comes with the Spaniard having been included in Xavi’s first-team setup on a whole host of occasions over the course of the last two seasons.

An integral figure in Rafa Márquez’s Barca Atlètic, though, Casadó, to date, has managed just two La Liga appearances.

But if the latest comments on the part of the aforementioned Joan Laporta are anything to go by, then Barcelona’s supporters may soon see considerably more of another of La Masia’s most recent products.

Speaking on ‘The President’s Podcast’ on Barça One, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, this week, Blaugrana president Laporta was drawn on the possibility of the club spending big on a new deep-lying midfielder this summer.

The Spanish patron, however, was quick to play down the chances of as much, at the same time making use of the opportunity to push the name of Casadó forward as one to watch under Hansi Flick:

“We are studying the positions to reinforce with Flick. Kimmich or Zubimendi? No, we are not talking about players, but about positions, but we are not thinking about an investment at that level. Christensen, who I have not named, has played as a defensive midfielder, but it is a position in which an addition must be made and players from Barça Atlètic will be promoted, such as Marc Casadó, who is having a phenomenal season.”

Conor Laird | GSFN