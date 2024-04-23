Phebus is medalist as BHS tops Lions, Knights

Apr. 22—BATESVILLE — The Bulldogs' golf team hosted a pair of Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference foes in Rushville and South Dearborn at Hillcrest Golf Course Friday.

Batesville fielded two teams on the night. The Batesville Blue took top honors with 177. Batesville White was next with 182. Rushville posted a team-total 206 and South Dearborn finished with 227.

Batesville White's Cooper Phebus was the medalist with a 38. Other scores for the White team included Jackson Day 39, Landon Raver 49, Kaiden Eckstein 56, Zach Allen 57 and Vincent Watkins 60.

For Batesville Blue, Ian Hixson led the way with 42, followed by Henry Koehne 44, Jon Moody 45, Leo Moody 46 and Brody Gibson 50.

The Lions were led by Griffin Norris with a 49. He was followed closely by Aiden Philpot with 50, and Brody Terrell with 51. Mason Mosburg and Caleb Schelle both carded 56. Kyle Jacobs turned in a 59 in a junior varsity role. This brings the Lions record to 3-5 on the season.

Scores for the Knights included Camdyn Dousch 55, Logan Hochstrasser 56, Mahlon Bressert 57, Gage Harris 59, Brayden Hurelprink 63 and Jack Cadey 68.

