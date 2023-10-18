Pheasant hunting season boasts big economic impact for Mitchell

Oct. 18—MITCHELL — The start of pheasant hunting season in Mitchell brings out more orange around town and means additional green flowing through businesses and vendors.

The traditional pheasant hunting season starts on Oct. 21 for all hunters and runs through Jan. 31, 2024. About $5 million in hunting dollars spent is calculated to take place in Davison County from now until the end of pheasant season, according to South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks data.

Davison County was one of six counties in 2022 to have a rate of 45 birds harvested per square mile or higher, based on hunter surveys, at 51 birds per square mile. (Nearby Aurora and Brule counties shared the state high at 64 birds harvested per square mile in 2022.)

Mitchell benefitted from the hunting success, as well. In 2022, third-penny sales tax collections in Mitchell which are derived from entertainment sales such as lodging, prepared food, entertainment ticket sales and alcohol sales, totaled more than $367,000 over the final four months of the year. The tax collections in the final four months of the calendar year — which covers most of the annual pheasant hunting window and other hunting seasons that start in the fall — accounted for nearly 40% of the city's annual entertainment tax collections.

"Local businesses eagerly await the surge of visitors during this season, offering a warm South Dakota welcome to all hunting enthusiasts," said Mitchell Convention and Visitors Bureau marketing lead Johanna Allen said in a news release. "Accommodations, restaurants, sporting goods stores, and related businesses prepare to cater to the needs of the influx of hunters, enhancing the overall experience and promoting tourism in the region."

Mitchell's hunting season entertainment tax collections were up 1.74% over the four-month period in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. For the entire year of 2022, entertainment tax collections were up 4.83% over 2021 in Mitchell.

Across the state in 2022, more than 127,000 people are estimated to have participated in pheasant hunting for at least one day, with more than 1.1 million pheasants taken in by hunters.

Visitors to Mitchell can expect to see businesses decorated with signage and decorations welcoming hunters to the region starting in October, as the city's visitors bureau welcomes individuals ready to enjoy the outdoors.

"The pheasant hunting season in Mitchell is a cherished event that not only celebrates the thrill of the hunt but also nurtures the economic prosperity of the local community," Allen said. "With the upcoming season approaching, both hunters and the community eagerly anticipate a fruitful and rewarding season ahead."