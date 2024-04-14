Phase 3 of NFL Draft-related road closures start at midnight Sunday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit reminds residents and visitors the next phase of road closures in advance of this year’s NFL Draft will begin Monday, April 15 at 12am. Cars must be moved off of roads to be closed by 12am to prevent being towed.



This phase will have the biggest impact so far on people driving around the city, as it includes the closure of both Eastbound and Westbound Jefferson Avenue in front of Hart Plaza, to accommodate the build out of the NFL Draft Experience presented by Rocket Mortgage, a free fan festival taking place during all three days of the Draft.

The City would also like to remind those living, working and visiting Downtown that though roads are closing, all sidewalks are open, access to all businesses has been preserved, and patronizing our Downtown establishments during the Draft build out is encouraged.

Phase three closures will begin Monday, April 15 at 12am and last until Monday, May 6 at 5am:

SB M-10 exit to Jefferson Avenue downtown will be closed - Exits 1A (W. Jefferson) & 1B (Larned) will remain open at this time

Westbound Jefferson Avenue from Beaubien Street to Washington Blvd.

Eastbound Jefferson Avenue from Washington Blvd to Randolph

Bates Street from Jefferson Avenue to Atwater Street

Atwater Street from Civic Center Drive to Bates Street

Southbound Brush Street between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue

All Tunnel traffic must use I-375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures Windsor-bound traffic should use Jefferson to Randolph to access the Tunnel

Phase two closures began Monday, April 8th and will last until May 5th:

Northbound Woodward Avenue from East Congress Street to State Street

One lane of Southbound Woodward Avenue on the West side of Campus Martius

Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street

Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street

Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street

Phase one closures began Friday, March 29th and will last until May 7th:

Randolph Street between Gratiot Avenue and Fort Street

Monroe Street between North Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street

Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)

Bates Street (no through traffic)

Important parking information

Access to the Ford Underground Garage will remain open through Tuesday, April 23.

Wherever there are road closures, there are also parking restrictions to ensure adequate space for our first responders getting to and around any police or medical emergencies. Detroit’s Municipal Parking Department and Department of Public Works encourage motorists to pay close attention to any and all parking restriction signs along our city streets. Please note, the Park Detroit app only notes which zone you are in, and therefore may still appear to allow you to park in any given location, despite the restrictions in place. Cars improperly parked will be towed at the owners’ expense.

Look for this signage posted along routes that are closed. This indicates you are parking in a tow-away zone!

NFL Draft excitement builds

The NFL Draft Experience invites Detroit residents and visitors to participate in immersive exhibits and sponsor activations; take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy; enjoy the youth-focused Play 60 Zone; shop exclusive merchandise at NFL Shop; and score autographs from current NFL players and Legends at the Autograph Stage.

In addition to the ongoing construction of the NFL Draft Theater, visitors can see other signs of the excitement building downtown, including NFL team banners on downtown light poles and electrical transformer boxes painted with the jerseys of Detroit sports legends from each of its professional sports teams.

All road closure updates will be posted on the NFL One Pass, visitdetroit.com and detroitmi.gov. Fans are encouraged to register on the NFL One Pass app in advance to attend the NFL Draft, which is a free event.



The city will also provide transportation updates to assist fans traveling downtown for the Draft, including vehicle parking information and details on alternate transportation options such as Detroit People Mover, QLINE, DDOT, RTA, SMART, Uber or Lyft, and other modes of fan transportation.



The information above is taken from a press release distributed by the City of Detroit