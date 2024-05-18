Phase 1 of Manzano pickleball complex renovations complete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is celebrating the completion of phase one of a pickleball expansion at a popular city park. The Manzano Mesa Pickleball Complex Project focused on re-surfacing 18 existing courts and adding 15 new courts.

This includes a championship court, lights, shade, and restrooms were also added, but crews are still putting the finishing touches on the bathrooms. The completion of the first phase comes just in time for the “Hang with Pros Tournament” taking place at the complex this Thursday through Monday.

