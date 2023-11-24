Pharma giant Novo Nordisk unveils record €2.1bn investment in France

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is to pour €2.1 billion into expanding its French production site in Chartres, south-west of Paris, in order to meet a rise in global demand for anti-diabetes and anti-obesity treatments.

The news is a boost for French President Emmanuel Macron's bid to "reindustrialise" France, a key promise of his second term in office.

It comes on the back of a €1.5 billion investment by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer in May.

Sales of the Ozempic and Wegovy treatments have made Novo Nordisk the most valuable company in Europe by market capitalisation.

But it's struggled to keep up with demand for the drugs, which both rely on its GLP-1 analogues – a medicine that increases the amount of an intestinal hormone that secretes insulin.

Boon for France

The Novo Nordisk production site in Chartres dates from 1961 and employs some 1,600 people.

The new investment will see the site double in size and create more than 500 new jobs and ensure production activities around the clock, once the facilities are operational.

Work has started and the project should be finalised in 2028.

Macron visited the site on Thursday afternoon accompanied by the Ministers of Health, Aurélien Rousseau, and Ministers of Industry, Roland Lescure.

In 2023 Novo Nordisk says it has invested €10 billion across its entire production base across the world, including the strategic factory in Chartres, which makes treatments for more than 10 millions diabetics around the world every day.



