Free agent tight end Pharaoh Brown has agreed to terms with the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

He will sign April 9, pending a physical, per Fowler.

Brown, 28, started the 2022 season with the Texans before they released him after he appeared in three games. The Browns signed him Oct. 5, and he played 13 games with five starts in a second stint with Cleveland.

He totaled 12 catches for 117 yards in 16 games with the two teams last season, playing 341 offensive snaps and 21 on special teams.

Brown also has played with the Raiders.

He has 51 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns since entering the league in 2017.

Pharaoh Brown agrees to terms with Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk