Pharaoh Brown on his 58-yard touchdown in Patriots' 15-10 win over Jets
Patriots tight end said the offensive line did a great sell job on play-action, which got him wide open for his 58-yard touchdown against the Jets on Sunday.
On Sunday, it was hard to differentiate between the present and the past the Jets insisted all week they were leaving behind them.
The Patriots coach showed Sunday night that he's still a creative genius, but he's working with a diminished roster and fading hopes.
Andrew Beck's kickoff return for a touchdown was the Texans' first since 2021.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
Amari Cooper's sideline catch could have resulted in a Browns touchdown if not for a wrong call by officials.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
The Sun needed a complete team effort and solid game plan to take away all of the Liberty’s threats, particularly on the boards and beyond the arc.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023, and only one since July 4.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
Follow all the early Week 3 NFL action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.