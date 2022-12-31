Phantom roughing the passer calls aren’t limited to the NFL

The replay booth took an apparent TD from Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

Later in the second quarter, the officials threw a flag for roughing the passer on the Horned Frogs’ Johnny Hodges, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound transfer from Navy.

The hit wasn’t late and appeared to be clean.

The ESPN broadcast booth was surprised by the call and said in the NFL maybe, not in college football.

Roughing the passer call on TCU… That's a soft call imo. C'mon man. pic.twitter.com/I7FDYfRoXT — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 31, 2022

The Horned Frogs’ defense stiffened, so the questionable call led to no points for the Wolverines, who were being handled, 21-3.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire