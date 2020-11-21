Phantom offensive pass interference call robs Purdue of potential game-winning TD in loss to Minnesota

Purdue has every right to be upset with the officiating in its 34-31 loss to Minnesota.

The Boilermakers were robbed of a potential game-winning touchdown with 52 seconds left after an official flagged tight end Payne Durham for offensive pass interference before he caught a TD pass from Jack Plummer.

Where was the pass interference? (via Big Ten Network)

Replays of the foul were inconclusive at best. There was minimal contact between Durham and his defender and the best angle produced by the Big Ten Network broadcast was from high above. You can see Durham’s right arm extend toward the defender as the two players were hand fighting and the flag is quickly thrown after that.

Here’s that replay. Whatever that was, it was not a pushoff.

This offensive pass interference penalty took a go-ahead touchdown off the board for Purdue. Really questionable call. pic.twitter.com/1T1k1AB01I — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 21, 2020

While there was still plenty of time for Purdue to get another TD, the Boilermakers turned it over on the next play. Plummer airmailed a pass intended for Rondale Moore into a sea of Minnesota defenders and it was intercepted by Josh Aune. Minnesota was simply able to run out the clock to get its second win of the season.

Had Purdue scored and converted the extra point, Minnesota would have had less than a minute and two timeouts to try to score a game-winning TD to overcome a four-point deficit. At least the Purdue Twitter account was able to have some fun.

ⓘ This claim is disputed. https://t.co/dLW9OoGvCb — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) November 21, 2020

The loss drops Purdue to 2-2 and two games back in the loss column to whomever wins Saturday’s game between Wisconsin and Northwestern. The Boilermakers’ chances of winning the Big Ten West are likely gone because of the Big Ten’s condensed schedule.

The good news for Purdue is that star wide receiver Rondale Moore made his first appearance of the season. Moore had 15 catches for 116 yards and also had 20 rushing yards and a touchdown.

