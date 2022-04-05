A Ph.D. in Defense: Coach Demetrice Martin describes working with Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi

A master of defense? A Ph.D. in defense? A Ph.Defense?

Whatever you want to call it, that’s the graduate program that Oregon Ducks’ cornerbacks’ coach Demetrice Martin is currently enrolled in after coming to Eugene this past offseason following a stint coaching the Colorado Buffaloes.

After coaching up and down the west coast, with stops at Arizona, Washington, USC, UCLA, and Colorado, ‘Coach Meat’ now stops in the Pacific Northwest with aims at bringing a championship and adding to his depth of coaching knowledge along the way.

Related

Tosh Lupoi excited to 'collaborate' with Dan Lanning and build dominant defense at Oregon

Working alongside both Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi, there is no shortage of brains to pick for information.

“It’s awesome. It’s like trying to get your master’s, you know getting your doctorate in school,” Martin said on Tuesday. “So I mean it’s awesome being around guys, young coaches that are energetic, very smart. Knowing what they want, know how to get it done, know where all the snakes are within the scheme, that type of things like that, it’s very comforting.”

While Martin has an impressive coaching resume of his own, both Lanning and Lupoi have now risen as well-established names in the defensive coaching game over the years. Lanning is coming off of a national championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs, who had the No. 1 defense in the country last season. For Lupoi, the last several years have been spent coaching at the NFL level after going to four consecutive national championship games with the Alabama Crimson Tide last decade.

I’d say those are two pretty qualified ‘professors’ to be learning from, wouldn’t you?

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List