PH basketball team withdraws from Asian Games

Basketball-crazy Philippines will have to wait another four years before seeing it’s beloved national team play against its neighbors in the Asian Games.

Yesterday, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the country’s national sport association for basketball, announced that it will not participate in this year’s event, which will open on Aug. 18 in Indonesia.

In a statement released on its social media accounts, the SBP said: “[W]e have reached the conclusion that, with the foregoing considered and after consulting with the basketball community, the time and chance to participate in the 2018 Asian Games would not be optimal.”

Basically, a long-winded way of saying that they’re not going to be playing.





According to the statement, this decision was brought about by their intention to appeal the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Disciplinary Panel’s decision last week to suspend the head coach and 10 players from the national team Gilas Pilipinas from several games, following their infamous “basketbrawl” with the Australian national team.

In its statement, the SBP also said that they would like to take this time to “aim for sustainable success in future tournaments — including the upcoming FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.”

The decision to skip the Asian Games came as a surprise to many because it had been planned that members of the professional basketball team Rain or Shine Elasto Painters would take Gilas Pilipinas’ place.

Probably anticipating a negative reaction from the many Filipino basketball fans, the SBP’s statement also included an apology.

“We apologize to the Asian Games organizers, to the fans of the Philippine team, and to the Asian basketball community for this withdrawal,” it reads.

But that was not enough for netizens, many of whom had plenty to say about the decision.

“This is crazy! Basketball is the most loved sport in the Philippines. We even have a saying that we can lose at any sport, just not basketball, but we won’t send a team to the [A]sian [G]ames?! What the!!!! This lacks strategy,” Facebook user Reggie Saavedra said in mixed Filipino and English.

Yoo Zener said that this could have been a good opportunity for other professional basketball players to represent the country.

“What is this?! For real?? C’mon SBP! This is the chance for other PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) players to represent the country because many of our Gilas players have been banned and now you’re giving up?! What is this?! Are the suspended players the only good basketball players we have in the Philippines? Give a chance to those who weren’t picked by [Coach] Chot [Reyes] to represent the Philippines even just in the Asian Games.”

Another netizen suggested something similar, saying that trainees should be given a chance to play on an international level.

“They should at least send the [G]ilas cadets to help them improve. Even if they lose,” Albert Geronimo said.

However, fan Sid Lucero defended SBP’s decision.

“I understand [the] SBP. They want to send a more competetive (sic) team ofcourse (sic). We don’t want just any team just so we can participate but get embarrassed with the results. Filipinos’ expectations are just too high. If they’re not met, players and coaches will be blamed,” he said.

