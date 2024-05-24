PGMOL referees observer Rodger Gifford banned for racist comment to fellow official

Rodger Gifford made the racist comment to an assistant referee coach at an FA Cup match - PA

A former Premier League referee has been sacked as a senior observer after telling a black official he would have to smile in the dark to be seen at a match.

Rodger Gifford made the racist comment to an assistant referee coach after an FA Cup second-round fixture between Newport County and Barnet in December.

Gifford, then a referee observer at the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, was dismissed after the Football Association suspended him for five months for an “aggravated breach of misconduct”.

The official who made the complaint of racism against him is said to have responded: “That’s out of order and I will not have that in my dressing room.”

According to a written judgment, Gifford made the comment while discussing the brightness of the floodlights and advertising boards on the far side of the ground.

Gifford, it is alleged, said to his fellow official, who was not named: “It was lucky that you were not over there as assistant referee as we wouldn’t have been able to see you. If you smiled though, we would be able to see your teeth.”

One witness to the discussion during a post-match debrief said: “I felt this was a very inappropriate comment and although slightly laughed off in jest... it made the dressing room an awkward place for a few moments due to what had been said.”

Gifford, who had worked as a Premier League referee from 1992 to 1996, denied the charge, claiming he had made a “light-hearted comment” and “would never intentionally insult a value colleague”.

Gifford, whose role involved helping referees progress in the professional and amateur game, is said to have emailed an apology to the official but the Regulatory Commission rejected Gifford’s defence.

“As to Rule E3.2, it is evident that the comments made by Mr Gifford included a reference to race. It is difficult to reconcile Mr Gifford’s position,” the decision read.

“He held a position of trust and responsibility within PGMOL. There is no place in the game, or society, for comments of this nature. There is no other position.

“Again, it was averred that there was no malice in the comments made, and it was ill-judged banter but this lacks any merit. Moreover, Mr Gifford denied the charge.”

The FA said: “Former PGMOL referee observer, Rodger Gifford, has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for five months, fined £400 and ordered to attend a mandatory face-to-face education programme, for an aggravated breach of misconduct.

“It was alleged that following the FA Cup second-round fixture between Newport County AFC and Barnet FC on Saturday 2 December 2023, his language towards an assistant referee coach was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper, contrary to Rule E3.1.

“It was further alleged that this is an “aggravated breach”, as defined in Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

