PGA veteran Vijan Singh happily stood and giggled while watching Bryson DeChambeau demolish balls during a drill

Scott Davis
·2 min read
bryson dechambeau vijay singh
Vijay Singh watches Bryson DeChambeau's drive. via Golf Channel

  • Bryson DeChambeau practiced a driving drill in which he crushed balls quickly ahead of the Masters.

  • As DeChambeau hits drives, golf veteran Vijay Singh watched in the background and giggled in awe.

  • Many other golfers have been in awe of DeChambeau's power and drives.

When Bryson DeChambeau steps up to a tee, even seasoned golfers have to take a moment to watch.

In the lead-up to the Masters, DeChambeau appeared to be practicing a speed drill. During the exercise, he crushed drives as powerfully and as quickly as possible, without much regard for accuracy.

While the display of power was impressive, perhaps more enjoyable was the presence of PGA Tour veteran Vijay Singh, who seemed content standing behind DeChambeau and watching the drill.

With each drive from DeChambeau, Singh simply smiled and shook his head.

DeChambeau has wowed much of the golf world on his mission to break the sport. Last November, before the 2020 Masters, Tiger Woods praised DeChambeau for redefining his game.

"Bryson has put in the time. He's put in the work," Woods said. "What he's done in the gym has been incredible. And what he's done on the range, and what he's done with his entire team - to optimize that one club and transform his game and the ability to hit the ball as far as he can in as short a span as he has - it's never been done before."

Rory McIlroy put it in simpler terms while describing watching DeChambeau drive at Colonial in June.

"He hit a couple drives on Sunday that [McIlroy's caddie] Harry and I just looked at each other, and we're like, 'Holy s-, that was unbelievable.'"

At the Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson had a similar reaction: "That's pretty nasty."

