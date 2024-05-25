PGA Tour Winner Grayson Murray Dead at 30

Originally appeared on E! Online

The golf world is in mourning.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died March 25. He was 30.

"We were devastated to learn—and are heartbroken to share—that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "I am at a loss for words."

He continued, "The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

The cause of Murray's death was not released. The athlete died one day after he withdrew from the second round Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Tex., according to multiple reports.

The tournament will continue, per the wishes of Murray's family, the commissioner said.

"I reached out to Grayson's parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play," Monahan said in his statement. "They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

Murray was recently ranked the 58th top golfer in the world and had reached a career-high of No. 46 in January after winning the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he cinched his second PGA Tour title.

His victory marked a career comeback after years of struggles with mental health and addiction. "I've obviously been vocal about the alcohol use in the past. I'm over eight months sober now," he told reporters at the Sony Open, per Golf.com "I have a beautiful fiancée that I love so much and who is so supportive of me, and my parents are so supportive of me. My caddie, Jay, is one of my biggest cheerleaders. Just makes everything so easy when I got out here inside the ropes when everyone is just in my circle just really pulling for me."

He continued, "They're right there with me when I do have those hard days," adding, "And I still have hard days, but I feel a lot more at peace inside the ropes now."

Following Murray's death, his management company GSE Worldwide also issued a statement. "We will hold off on commenting until we learn further details," the group said, per the Associated Press, "but our heart aches for his family, his friends and all who loved him during this very difficult time."

