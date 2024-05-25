2-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray dies, one day after he withdrew from Colonial

Two-time PGA tour winner Grayson Murray died on Saturday morning, the PGA Tour announced in a news release.

“We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

The 30-year-old athlete won his second PGA Tour title at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

His parents asked that the tournament continue, according to Monahan.

“They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.” said Monahan.

His death comes after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth this weekend.

Murray, from Raleigh, North Carolina, started his career winning three consecutive Callaway Junior World Championships from 2006 to 2008. He won the 2017 Barbasol Championship at the age of 23.

Grief counselors will be available at the venues for the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events.

Monahan is en route to the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, and more information will be released as it becomes available, the release says.