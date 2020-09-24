Tiger Woods commits to relocated Zozo Championship ahead of Masters

Tiger Woods will attempt to defend his title at the Zozo Championship next month, but he won’t have to travel across the Pacific Ocean to do it.

Woods officially committed to play in the Zozo Championship, where he picked up his record-tying 82nd win last season, on Wednesday. The tournament was moved from Japan to Sherwood Country Club outside of Los Angeles this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am excited to defend my title at the @zozochamp. It is disappointing that we will not be able to play in Japan this year, but Sherwood Country Club will be a great backdrop for what I know will be a great Championship. pic.twitter.com/bSvApTd4uD — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 23, 2020

“It’s disappointing we will not be able to play in Japan this year, but Sherwood Country Club will be a great backdrop for what I know will be a great championship,” Woods wrote on Twitter.

Woods has won five times at Sherwood Country Club

Woods has been searching for his 83rd career win on the PGA Tour since his win at the Zozo Championship last year, which would finally break his tie with Sam Snead for the most wins in PGA Tour history.

Sherwood Country Club could be the perfect place to do it.

Woods has won five times there before at the Hero World Challenge, the unofficial PGA Tour stop he hosts each year, when the event was played at the Thousand Oaks, California, course from 2000-2013. He finished in second at the event five other times, too.

The 44-year-old, however, has struggled since play resumed following the coronavirus hiatus earlier this year.

Woods has competed just five times on Tour since then, with his best finish coming at the PGA Championship in August, where he finished T37. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open last week in New York, too, after a brutal second-round 77.

The tournament will also likely be his only stop before the Masters Tournament in November, which was rescheduled from April due to the coronavirus.

