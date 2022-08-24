PGA Tour stars, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, to compete in virtual TGL on Monday nights

Move over, Monday Night Football: the TGL is here.

After Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced their new company on Tuesday, TMRW Sports introduced the TGL on Wednesday, a “new tech-infused league” that will partner with the PGA Tour.

“TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future. Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events,” said Woods via a release. “As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf — and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans.”

More from the release:

Teams: Six teams of three PGA Tour players

Season: 15 regular season Monday night matches followed by semifinals and finals matches, starting January 2024

Venue: Virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex

Fan experience: Every shot is live within a 2-hour, primetime televised match

“I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and the TGL, while rooted in the traditions of the game, is taking a bold step into the increasingly tech-fueled future of sports,” McIlroy added. “TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love.”

