PGA Tour star, former Arizona State golfer Grayson Murray dead at 30

FORT WORTH, Texas — Grayson Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner who battled alcohol issues and depression, has died, according to PGA Tour officials. No cause of death has been listed, but PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan issued a statement to staff and players stating that grief counselors would be on hand but the tournament would continue as scheduled. Murray played at Arizona State University.

Murray played the first round and part of the second round in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge, but withdrew from the event after 16 holes.

He attended Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and Arizona State University, and later won the 2017 Barbasol Championship and the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

"We were devastated to learn -- and are heartbroken to share -- that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning," Monahan said in his note. "I am at a loss for words. The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones. I reached out to Grayson's parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so.

"As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes. The PGA Tour has grief counselors available at both tournament sites, as well as virtually for those not in the field. I am en route to Ft. Worth and will share more information when we can."

Excelling from an early age

After capturing three straight IMG Junior World titles starting in 2006, he became the second youngest player to make the cut at a Korn Ferry Tour event when he did so at the age of 16. He also played in the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion as an amateur.

Murray showed great promise on the course, winning the 2017 Barbasol despite drinking during tournament week and admitting in January that he played three days hungover when he won.

“Best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me was winning my rookie year,” he said. “I think the alcohol brought a side out of me that wasn’t me. It was kind of the monster in me in a way.”

But the early success proved to be short-lived. He struggled to make cuts and conceded he was jealous of the players he grew up competing against, who were having greater success. Along the way, he had a Twitter spat with a fellow player, suffered a scooter accident in 2022 in Bermuda, and threatened to quit on multiple occasions. Murray also dealt with anxiety and depression, and said there were days he didn’t want to get out of bed.

“I just thought I was a failure,” he said. “I thought I had a lot of talent that was just a waste of talent.”

Turning things around through sobriety

It appeared his life turned around, however, as Murray had gotten sober in 2023.

“It was by choice,” he said. “It was time.”

He regained exempt status on the PGA Tour after winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last year and set out to treat his return to the big leagues as a new beginning.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Murray said he was treating the 2024 season as if it was his rookie year all over again.

“I was young and thought I was invincible. Wasn’t doing the correct stuff off the course to really give myself the best chance to succeed out here,” he said. “My scooter accident in Bermuda was really a low point in my life. You know, I’ve obviously been vocal about the alcohol use in the past. I’m over eight months sober now. I have a beautiful fiancée that I love so much and who is so supportive of me, and my parents are so supportive of me.”

Murray had made waves via social media in 2021 when he revealed his struggles with Tour life that he said had led him to become an alcoholic. Murray claimed he was on probation with the PGA Tour after he got drunk in a Hawaii hotel bar despite causing “no scene whatsoever.” He also expressed disappointment that the Tour didn’t help him deal with his alcohol problem.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: No cause identified for death of ex-ASU golfer, PGA star Grayson Murray