PGA Tour star admits 'embarrassing' defeat to Michael Jordan in recent golf match originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Xander Schauffele learned the hard way what everyone else on planet Earth already knew: Do not add fuel to Michael Jordan's fire.

Schauffele, who won the most recent major at the PGA Championship last month, was in the middle of a practice round for the Memorial Tournament last week when former PGA golfer Cole Knost asked Schauffele if he's ever played a round of golf with the NBA legend. He said he had.

"It's really hard to talk s--- to him," Knost said.

Schauffele agreed and said he gave Jordan his "best version" of trash talk.

"And then he beat me," Schauffele said. "Straight up, which is embarrassing."

A shocked Knost asked him to elaborate.

"In the last three holes, yeah," Schauffele said. "I pancaked him on his stroke holes, and I started talking s--- to him. He got all quiet and focused, and then he birdied, like, 15-16, no strokes."

Schauffele, 30, is an eight-time PGA Tour winner and Olympic gold-medalist. He captured the 2024 PGA Championship for his first major title on May 19 in Louisville Kentucky.